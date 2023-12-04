Nearly 70% of children and young adults who face the justice system for committing a crime have serious language difficulties that affect their comprehension and expression skills. This severe disorder leaves them defenceless or unable to fully exercise their right to be heard and, consequently, exposed to harsher sentences than individuals without this disorder.

Most of these young people are undiagnosed, so both they and the judicial system are unaware that they suffer from this disorder. This means that measures and resources to help them better understand and cope with the process in which they are immersed cannot be introduced.

With the aim of remedying this situation, a Europe-wide project has just been launched involving the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) to help young people facing the judicial system to have a fair trial. This means that they should be able to understand why they are being tried and to respond accordingly, given that court proceedings are based on procedures that require a high level of verbal ability.

"They are people who find it difficult to even understand short sentences, so imagine them being subjected to the rhetoric and complexity of legal language, which makes it so difficult even for individuals without this problem to understand the information given to them in this context," said speech therapy expert Alfonso Igualada , PhD in language sciences, member of the UOC's Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences and researcher with the Cognition and Language Research Group (GRECIL, UOC/UB), affiliated the Neurodevelop eHealth Lab of the UOC's eHealth Center.