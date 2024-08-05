Menopause is a natural, physiological and universal process that affects women's quality of life. According to data from the Instituto de la Menopausia, eight out of ten women who go through this process suffer some type of symptom, seven out of ten see their quality of life affected, and almost half feel isolated as well as worried. In addition, about 20% develop a mental health problem, such as depression or anxiety.

However, in a technological market saturated with mobile apps, until 2024 there were no apps in Spanish to provide comprehensive support to women in their transition to menopause. Kala was created to meet this need.

The app is the result of a project led by Talia Leibovitz, a course instructor at the Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences of the UOC (Universitat Oberta de Catalunya). Kala was also one of the eight finalist projects in the latest edition of SpinUOC, the university's annual entrepreneurship programme, held on 27 June.



Talia Leibovitz presenting Kala at SpinUOC on 27 June

Comprehensive support

Kala is an app that provides help and support to women during menopause based on four basic principles: providing information, offering tools to control and monitor symptoms, giving access to a community of women in the same situation, and analysing the evolution and progression of menopause thanks to artificial intelligence.

"The app aims to support all women in relation to the symptoms, stages or treatments," said Talia Leibovitz, the leader of the project that has made the app possible. "We use a comprehensive approach to ensure that women have access to all the necessary information, a space to share questions and experiences, tools to control and monitor symptoms and an analysis of the evolution and progression of menopause so that they can find solutions adapted to their own individual needs. Personalization is a key aspect of our proposal."

Kala has the following features:

- Menopedia: General information about menopause symptoms to help users understand what they are going through. "Our goal is to empower women by providing them with knowledge, resources and support. By equipping women with information about their bodies, symptoms and available treatment options, we empower them to make informed decisions about their health and well-being," said Leibovitz.

- Tracker: This enables users to record information relating to their mood, menopause symptoms and quality of life. The data are stored in a clinical history that gives an overview of symptoms and their evolution over time.

- Community: An anonymous public forum to share messages, questions and experiences with other women who are going through the same stage of life, providing emotional and social support. "Menopause is often shrouded in stigma and silence. Many women feel ashamed or uncomfortable talking openly about their experiences, which leads to feelings of isolation and inadequacy. At Kala, we are committed to breaking down these barriers by encouraging open and honest conversations about menopause," said the UOC course instructor.

- Expert programmes: Physical activity, nutrition and mental and emotional health programmes to improve general well-being.

- Guided meditation: Kala offers guided meditation plans to help users manage stress, anxiety and other emotional symptoms associated with menopause. "Guided meditation can be an effective tool to improve mental and emotional well-being at this stage of life," said Leibovitz.

- Emotion journal: A journal to track and record emotions, helping identify patterns and work towards improving the user's well-being.

- Professional sessions: Kala provides access to professionals specializing in menopause care, nutritionists, psychologists and other health experts.

- Medical reports: To keep track, making use of monitoring and recorded symptoms.