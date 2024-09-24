Benefits of voice assistants for loneliness

After the review, the experts found that 85% of the studies analysed concluded that the use of devices had made a direct contribution to reducing loneliness.

"The use of commercial voice assistants in the daily lives of older people can play a positive role in their psychological well-being, and contribute significantly to improving their mental health by mitigating feelings of loneliness," Castro explained. Some of the participants in the studies described voice assistants "as a friend or a companion", and referred to them as "a human being". This aspect is essential, as voice assistants not only provide a sense of social interaction, but can also provide considerable emotional support, especially for older adults experiencing prolonged isolation.

Even if the interaction is not physical, simply having a 'presence' that responds and assists with everyday tasks can create a significant emotional connection, reducing the perception of loneliness and fostering a greater sense of well-being. This type of interaction can also mitigate the distress associated with isolation, and improve emotional stability among older people.

This type of technology can therefore help older people feel more connected and less alone. This is another example of how emerging technologies are becoming a support to consider in order to facilitate social interaction and enhance how certain tasks are performed. In specific terms, these devices can make managing everyday life easier by means of reminders, provide quick and easy access to information and entertainment, and even make the person feel they have support.

"The aim is not to replace human interaction, but instead to offer a solution in situations where these systems can improve people's quality of life", explained the expert. However, there are still barriers to its implementation, such as lack of familiarity with technology, resistance to change and mistrust. "This is compounded by the need to tailor the assistants to suit individual needs, and to improve their ability to hold complex conversations", she added.

Specific training and skills are therefore required for older people to be able to use this type of device effectively and incorporate it into their daily life.

Around 11% of the Spanish population currently uses online voice assistants at some point, according to data provided by the Spanish Media Research Association (AIMC) . These figures are rising every year in Spanish homes.

Risks of loneliness

Loneliness is a health problem, classified in some cases as a chronic condition, which has major consequences for the quality of life of people who suffer from it, especially in terms of their mental and psychological health.

Loneliness therefore increases the risk of suffering from and aggravating other illnesses and pathologies, such as stress, anxiety, depression and sleep disorders. It may even make it difficult for patients suffering from other diseases to adhere to their treatment. "The World Health Organization now considers loneliness a public health problem, and has highlighted its serious negative impact on older adults' physical and mental health, quality of life and life expectancy. Loneliness is also associated with problems including depression, anxiety and faster cognitive decline", said Castro, stressing the urgent need to address this problem.

Voice assistants offer a promising solution to this challenge. The commercial models available to the general public not only help with everyday tasks and issue reminders, but also provide entertainment, quick access to information and enable communication with family and friends. All of these features can help reduce feelings of loneliness and improve the quality of life of older people.

"Commercially available voice assistants have significant potential to help reduce loneliness in older adults, provided they are accompanied by appropriate training and accessibility that enable the use of these technologies to be integrated, adapted to individual needs, and overcome the mistrust that new technologies create among older people in order to maximize their effectiveness", concluded the authors.

However, further research is needed to enhance their benefits and analyse their potential risks, as well as the ethical considerations involved in using this type of technology to combat loneliness.

This UOC research supports Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 10 (Reduced Inequalities).