Planetary health education

The CATA-Earth project was launched in January 2024 and will continue for 36 months. Its aim is to build capacity to design and implement innovative planetary health education that is co-created with the communities of climate-vulnerable regions in Asia, and to produce a new generation of professionals with planetary health knowledge and skills.

Specifically, the project seeks to establish a planetary health education framework and a set of resources to help launch four accredited planetary health courses – two at Indonesian universities and two at Bangladeshi universities – and a massive open online course (MOOC). All courses will reflect student priorities, local initiatives and projects and community input from each region. "All courses will be designed to address the environmental challenges specific to each place," said Ariadna Moreno, the project's manager at the UOC.

As a result, planetary health education will be included in higher education curricula for bachelor's degrees for which this is deemed appropriate, taking into account each community's needs and potential barriers. In addition, both community educators and teaching staff will be trained in planetary health teaching methodologies.

Overall, courses will be delivered to at least 80 students, and 40 teachers and community leaders will be trained to implement the planetary health curriculum in various areas.

The resources resulting from the project will be used to draw up a guide for the creation and implementation of these courses, which can be used by communities in other regions. "The ultimate goal is to enable anyone, regardless of their location, to use this kit and the tool and resource repository to create a course based on these materials," said Moreno.

Based on co-creation

One of the hallmarks of the CATA-Earth project is the local community's full involvement in the creation and implementation of its content. "Both global and local challenges are often tackled without considering the specific context of the affected communities. Our aim was to go beyond the realm of academia and involve society itself in the process, because communities are ultimately the ones that bear the brunt of climate change," said Cristina O'Callaghan, principal investigator of the BITAL (Barcelona Interdisciplinary Research Group on Planetary Health) research group at the UOC's Faculty of Health Sciences and co-director of the Joint University Master's Degree in Planetary Health (UOC, UPF, ISGlobal).

This is why co-creation strategies were put in place with members of the community from day one to identify the challenges faced by local communities from the outset. "Including everyone's opinion and viewpoint through co-creation processes is very valuable, because it gives people a voice," said Carme Carrin, a researcher at the eHealth Lab, who is also involved in the project. The UOC group is completed by Isabel Ruiz Mallen, an expert in transformative learning processes in environmental education, professor at the Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences, and researcher at the Urban Transformation and Global Change Laboratory (Turba Lab) of the IN3.

"In Europe, we have extensive training on planetary health, but we often feed off the same ideas among ourselves. In contrast, being able to interact directly with these communities and exchange knowledge with them provides invaluable information for the project," agreed O'Callaghan, Carrion and Moreno.