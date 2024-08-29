Involving committed architects and landscape designers is key

The profile of the architects and landscape designers involved is key when it comes to creating a successful space that meets the needs of both children and the community. They must be committed to education, pedagogy, landscape ecology and permaculture in general. The researchers found that "when these professionals are open to a horizontal co-creation process with experiential and artistic aspects, the outcomes are clearly better: schoolyards that are widely diverse, green and unique, places where schoolchildren can develop a sense of belonging. Conversely, when architects approach transformation processes as 'just another urbanization project', the resulting designs are less ambitious, more uniform and standardized, and do not encourage creative play or lead to a sense of belonging."

When asked what green spaces should look like, Sekulova said that "we must dare to make wilder, unstructured spaces based on nature". Science has shown (The Theory of Loose Parts, Simon Nicholson, 1972) that including loose items, such as natural and recycled materials, stimulates creativity and imagination. These green playgrounds can therefore include hills, bridges, paths and tunnels, as well as trees, shrubbery, woodchip floors or other items. As for play structures, it is advisable to install huts and climbing frames made of recycled wood (with tree trunks), amphitheatres, orchards and vegetable gardens, water and mud elements, as well as water collection infrastructure.

Such environments, which are more flexible and not over-organized, facilitate outdoor learning and foster more varied and creative play than paved playgrounds. "Studies have shown that young people who spend time in places with plant life can concentrate better and generally cope better with stressful life events, and show fewer symptoms of attention deficit and hyperactivity," said Sekulova.

The challenge of integrating the educational curriculum

Despite all the benefits of children spending time in green spaces, the educational system is not currently set up to integrate the outdoors into the learning system. "Firstly, outdoor education is not part of the compulsory curriculum. What's more, there is a general lack of training in outdoor education and it's often seen as extra work that's not even appreciated," said Sekulova. The researchers suggest including outdoor learning and teaching modules in teacher training programmes, as well as providing training for current education professionals. They also say that pressure from families can be a lever for change.

In terms of next steps, Sekulova and Ruiz-Mallén suggest conducting more studies on good practices, and on the factors that facilitate the use of outdoor spaces for teaching. More research is also needed on how outdoor learning improves socio-environmental awareness and general sustainability skills.

This research contributes to UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 3: good health and well-being; 10: reduced inequalities; 11: sustainable cities and communities; 13: climate action, and 15: life on land.