Language, development and society: how to ensure an inclusive future for children with DLD

Language is a complex system and the main communication tool that connects human beings with the world and with others. Through it, people can express their thoughts, emotions, ideas and concepts. However, this possibility can become a great challenge for some children with SLI/DLD.

Researcher Llorenç Andreu Barrachina explained that "SLI/DLD is a primary language disorder. In other words, language is not being affected as a result of another disorder (the difficulties are not caused by a hearing or intellectual disability), and the disorder affects the structure of language: elements such as morphosyntax, vocabulary, pragmatics and even phonology." Andreu is a professor in the Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences and head of the Cognition and Language Research Group (GRECIL), which is attached to the NeuroDevelop eHealth Lab of the eHealth Center, at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC)

Although in Latin America there are no specific data on the rate of language disorders in school-age children, it is becoming increasingly clear that understanding their causes, characteristics and possible treatments, as well as diagnosing them in time, are all essential to ensure the best possible development for people with such disorders.