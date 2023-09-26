Language, development and society: how to ensure an inclusive future for children with DLD

Language, development and society: how to ensure an inclusive future for children with DLDSpecific language impairment (SLI), also known as developmental language disorder (DLD), influences the analysis of what children perceive, the management of their emotions and the development of ideas, with repercussions on their education and, if not treated in time, on their future professional and personal lives
Pupils with SLI/DLD account for 7% of all pupils. This means that, in a class of 20 or 25 children, there are on average at least two children with this disorder
In addition, between 60% and 80% of children with a history of SLI/DLD have reading difficulties and poor academic performance at 9 years of age
Language is a complex system and the main communication tool that connects human beings with the world and with others. Through it, people can express their thoughts, emotions, ideas and concepts. However, this possibility can become a great challenge for some children with SLI/DLD.
Researcher Llorenç Andreu Barrachina explained that "SLI/DLD is a primary language disorder. In other words, language is not being affected as a result of another disorder (the difficulties are not caused by a hearing or intellectual disability), and the disorder affects the structure of language: elements such as morphosyntax, vocabulary, pragmatics and even phonology." Andreu is a professor in the Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences and head of the Cognition and Language Research Group (GRECIL), which is attached to the NeuroDevelop eHealth Lab of the eHealth Center, at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC)
Although in Latin America there are no specific data on the rate of language disorders in school-age children, it is becoming increasingly clear that understanding their causes, characteristics and possible treatments, as well as diagnosing them in time, are all essential to ensure the best possible development for people with such disorders.
Alfonso Igualada, a member of the UOC's Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences, pointed out that SLI/DLD has a higher prevalence worldwide than autism spectrum disorder and insisted on the need to pay attention to these children. "Pupils with SLI/DLD account for 7% of all pupils. This means that, in a class of 20 or 25 children, you will find at least two. To give you an idea, people with autism spectrum disorder account for between 2% and 4% of people, yet people with SLI/DLD get less attention."
Exploring specific language impairment / developmental language disorder (SLI/DLD)
Andreu said that the causes of this disorder are still unknown: "There have been different approaches and hypotheses, but there is no clear known cause that really explains the problem. Current studies point more towards multiple causes, that is, different aspects of a neurological nature affecting cognitive abilities."
Regarding the criteria for identifying the disorder, it is diagnosed using language assessment tests. "The approach is usually to combine standardized language assessment tests with others that are perhaps more subjective, such as those on speech registers. It is also important to interview the families, see their communication context and establish the child's medical history. Using this dataset, you can make a diagnosis," said Andreu. In view of this, he also highlighted the importance of detecting whether or not children have difficulties. For example, between the ages of two and three you can see if a child has difficulties speaking and understanding their environment. Although this does not mean they have SLI/DLD, it does mean that the proper process can be carried out and a diagnosis can be made afterwards. In other words, the earlier the detection, the more benefits the intervention will have for the child in terms of helping them develop their language and communication skills as much as possible.
The role of society for children with this disorder
There is much talk about the support that these children need in order to reach their maximum potential and fully participate in the life of the community. However, what is often ignored is the commitment that the different people involved must have to understanding these children and their needs and, based on these, to creating the necessary strategies to eliminate barriers and foster an inclusive and, above all, understanding environment.
Health and education professionals, such as speech therapists and psychologists, teachers and even parents and caregivers have a fundamental role when it comes to establishing opportunities for language practice. "The role of parents is very important, because they spend many hours with the children in different routines that can be used to work on or supplement what is being worked on in therapy," said Andreu.
Specific language impairment / developmental language disorder is still an evolving area of research, but its importance in child development increases as progress is made. From the challenges in language acquisition to the possible long-term consequences which, as the Andreu rightly highlights, can be diverse in nature, "longitudinal studies following children with language problems have shown that they have learning problems, problems interacting with other people and problems finding a job and retaining it; in other words, it creates difficulties in the ordinary functioning in their lives. All this has important effects on their personal and professional development. Each case is unique and different but, generally, if they do not receive adequate intervention at the right time, they can have and present problems throughout their lives."
This disorder calls us to take steps to identify, diagnose and treat affected children early and effectively. With the active participation of society, we can pave the way to ensure that these children can find their voice and fully connect with the world around them.