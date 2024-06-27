We expose ourselves to data manipulation every time we send information over the internet. A recent study led by researcher Tanya Koohpayeh Araghi from the Interdisciplinary Internet Institute (IN3) of the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) has developed a new tool to protect digital data in a secure and cost-effective way.

The study focuses on medical images and offers significant advances in protection through an innovative technique involving digital watermarking, a kind of imperceptible digital watermark and a digital signature embedded in these files. Applications range from medical images -X-rays, CT scans, MRI-, and telemedicine reports to protect multimedia content in order to prevent the spread of fake news.

The new method, published in open access in Multimedia Tools and Applications, combines two mathematical techniques commonly used to create digital watermarks: discrete wavelet transform (DWT) and singular value decomposition (SVD). It also tests the effects of a deeper level of SVD, as if performing a second decomposition. This makes it easier to create digital watermarks that are highly resistant to filtering, digital signal processing and geometric attacks.

Preventing medical data tampering

"Our research is all about developing improved digital watermarking techniques," explained Koohpayeh, a researcher in the K-ryptography and Information Security for Open Networks (KISON) group. "They not only improve imperceptibility and robustness, but also reduce the computational burden, making them more efficient and accessible."

These results, which the researchers tested on medical images, are particularly relevant.

Whenever doctors use the internet to transfer images or make diagnoses, the data are vulnerable to attack. Therefore, some form of protection must be in place to ensure the accuracy and confidentiality of the images. "Digital watermarks need to be embedded in all types of medical images, whether they are X-rays, CT scans or MRIs," said Koohpayeh. "This is how we guarantee the authenticity and integrity of health data."