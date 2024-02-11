Gabriel Ferraté i Pascual (born in Reus, 1932), who has died aged 91, will live on in our memories as a visionary, dynamic, affable and innovative spirit. Encouraged by his family to seek new discoveries and keep learning continually, he was a well-educated and well-travelled man. He spoke many languages – Catalan, Spanish, English, French and German –, living in France during an early period of his life and later studying in London. As a child, he would constantly be putting things together and taking them apart; indeed, in his youth he managed to build both a printer and a photocopier.

That restless youngster would go on to qualify as an industrial engineer and agricultural technical assessor. His father, who was in the wine business, wanted him to continue the family trade, but Gabriel preferred to focus his career and his scientific and investigative interests on computer science, automation and robotics; in the end, however, the field where he made his greatest impact was education. "The world that motivated me most was the world of teaching and learning," he acknowledged.

He earned the rank of full professor of automatic control at the Barcelona School of Industrial Engineering where he went on to become director from 1969 to 1972. It was a time when, under Franco's dictatorship, tensions in society were spilling over, and Ferraté frequently had to go to the police station for the release of students who had been detained while demonstrating.

In 1972 he began a lengthy spell as rector of the Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya (UPC), a highlight of which was the creation of its North Campus. He continued in this position until 1994, leading the institution for over two decades, albeit with a break between 1976 and 1978, when he went to work in Madrid, first as Director General of Universities and Research and then as Director General of Scientific Policy in the Ministry of Education. He later explained that this was the most challenging time in his career as, with the country just emerging from the dictatorship, he had to answer to both the minister and the police.

A special assignment

Those achievements marked an outstanding career, but his greatest was yet to come: the foundation of the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC). In 2011, aged 78, when Ferraté gave Walk In an interview – to which he turned up on a high power motorcycle, proudly showing off his gleaming new iPad – he told the story of the historic meeting he had with Josep Laporte (then Catalonia's minister for education) on 13 December 1993. "He explained they had been talking to the Spanish National University for Distance Education (UNED) about some of the teaching being done in Catalan, but that in the end the faculty was opposed to it. The president of the Catalan government, Pujol, decided to create Catalonia's own distance learning university and asked Laporte to discuss it with me. At that time, I only had a few months left as rector of the UPC. I told him I’d think about it and after a few days I accepted, but with one small condition: that they would trust me and let me create a different university from those of the past. It's a miracle if a politician lets you do something different, because it always frightens them. But they said yes. It had to be a new university, different from the others," he recalled.