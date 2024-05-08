How to successfully integrate learning analytics and AI in education?

The irruption of technologies such as learning analytics and artificial intelligence (AI), especially as a result of their generative aspect entering into widespread use, is leading to transformations in various areas, transformations that, being so new, are difficult to measure and steer. Education is one such area subject to this transformation. This is why a team of researchers at the UOC (Universitat Oberta de Catalunya) has decided to study the extent to which these technologies have been implemented in Catalan educational institutions, how they are being used in secondary schools, and how this application can be structured in order to achieve a substantial improvement in the educational process. Those are some of the objectives of the new Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Data Literacy in Education (IADE) research project, led by Marta López Costa, a researcher who is a member of the Smart Classroom Project group in the UOC's Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences, and Daniel Amo, a member of faculty in the Department of Computer Engineering at La Salle-Ramon Llull University. The project, which is being funded by the Ministry of Education of the Government of Catalonia, aims for researchers from the two universities to obtain results that can be easily extrapolated to other educational or even geographical areas.

"The explosion of artificial intelligence over the last two years creates unprecedented educational and social challenges which require an in-depth understanding and strategic decisions, so studying the possibilities was almost an obligation. But we wanted to go further, and include the potential of learning analytics. We want to ascertain what kind of links there are between these two areas of technology in education, and the opportunities they can offer for a future in which they'll undoubtedly be increasingly integrated into the system," said Marta López Costa, the principal investigator of the IADE project.

The research began last January, and is scheduled to last until February 2026. In the first stage, the researchers will conduct a systematic review of the scientific literature on the combined application of these two technologies in education. "We know that the impact of AI projects and data analytics projects has begun to be studied, but as they are relatively new technologies, they've mainly been analysed separately. We're seeing a lot of research on AI as well as some on learning analytics, but very little research has been done on the synergy between them, and this will make ours more valuable," explained Costa.

The second part of the project will consist of carrying out a field study on the operation of a number of secondary schools in both the public and state-subsidized sectors in Catalonia, with a project to enhance the digitization of classrooms. The aim is to assess competence in data management and to compile pedagogical practices involving generative AI. The project hopes to include contributions from teachers, as well as various experts in the field of technology, pedagogy, administration and humanism, among other profiles.