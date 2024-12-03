Lucas Gottzén is a professor in the Department of Child and Youth Studies at Stockholm University, Sweden. He takes feminist and critical perspectives on youth, gender and sexuality, with a special focus on young men and masculinities. His current research focuses primarily on sex and pleasure, consent and sexual violence, the "manosphere" (online men's rights activism), and far-right extremism. We talked to him ahead of the international conference Men in Movement , which will be held in Barcelona on 9 and 10 December 2024, with the title Masculinities for Feminist Futures: Challenging Masculinism and Violence. Organized by the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), with the support of the Spanish National Pact against Gender-Based Violence and the Homes Igualataris association (HI/AHIGE), the aim of the symposium is to include men in the discussions around gender that are urgently needed to tackle violence and inequality.

In your work you've explored the connection between sexism and extremism. What features of traditional masculinities do you think make some men susceptible to extremist movements?

What we might call traditional masculinity, or traditional gender roles, can make men susceptible to extremist movements because they are inherently conservative. That's the main problem, really. They tend to look back, yearning for a "golden age" that probably never existed, when men were supreme and the patriarchy dominated. In that imagined past, men were "real men", women were "real women", and it was men who made the decisions both in the family and in public life. This connection is key. It is a world view that is fundamentally rooted in the past. And it's not conservative in the usual sense, where conservatism means a cautious approach to change. This is a kind of radical conservatism. We see it in far-right populism, or what some might call radical right-wing movements. For the far right, for example, this view is often tied to white supremacy: the idea of restoring white supremacy in society. Alongside this, it is also about restoring male supremacy.

How do far-right populist leaders use sexism to attract their followers, and how does this vary in different cultural and social contexts?

They use it in both an ideological and performative way. From an ideological perspective, these movements promote certain values, often rooted in binary thinking: men should be men and women should be women. They are usually anti-trans and oppose progressive ideas about gender, often pushing very conservative views of gender relations. But populist leaders also make sexism part of their performance, and how they do this can vary widely. Trump, for example, represents a very particular form of far-right populism that is based on extreme sexism, hatred, revenge and holding grudges against his political opponents. But this type of overtly aggressive and sexist machismo would not work in a Nordic context, for example, where far-right populism often includes what could be called "femonationalism". This positions women's rights as a core value of Western culture, in contrast to Muslim cultures. Leaders in these movements can't lean too much towards overt sexism because this would provoke a major backlash in places like Sweden or Finland. At the same time, they can't lean too much towards feminism, as this would undermine their traditionalist position. It is a delicate balancing act. Their leadership styles reflect these dynamics. In Western Europe, far-right leaders tend to present themselves as everyday people, a kind of traditional masculinity with a working-class or lower-middle-class aesthetic.

Another important aspect is the populist emphasis on strongman leadership. These leaders try to embody the idea of a strong state and strong leadership. They often present themselves as the only people capable of bringing about real change. This is not necessarily anti-democratic, but it can rest on notions with fascist overtones, placing a singular, powerful figure at the centre of the movement.

The rise of extremism is a cross-cutting issue right now, and globally important. Have you studied the social and political environments that are allowing these discourses to spread more easily and making people feel more drawn to extremism?

Yes, there are many reasons for this, although I can't speak entirely for the Global South, where things are a little different. But when it comes to Europe, North America and even my home country, Argentina, with figures like Milei, certain patterns emerge. The economic and political changes we have seen over the past thirty years have been key factors. Neoliberalism has dominated many countries, leading to economic austerity that has greatly affected the working and middle classes. Traditional working-class jobs, especially those held by men, have largely disappeared. Industries have moved out of countries such as Spain and Sweden, creating great anxiety and insecurity. In such situations, people often crave stability, while also looking for scapegoats.

Progressive movements and centre-left parties, such as the Social Democrats in Sweden and the Democrats in the United States, could have tackled these problems with policies to promote social justice and economic equality. But for the most part, they failed. On the one hand, their economic policies have continued to push neoliberalism, perpetuating the insecurity that people feel in their daily lives. On the other, they have increasingly focused on what some pejoratively call "identity politics". Let me be clear: I am not critical of LGBT rights, anti-racism or similar causes. But the intense focus on these issues is often perceived as elitist. It is not elitist, of course, but that's how it's seen, above all, by working-class men, who already feel they suffer from downward mobility and insecurity due to the instability of the labour market, mortgages and other pressures.

At the same time, these men see the rights of women, queer people and non-whites being strengthened, and associate this progress with left-wing or centre-left parties. This creates a feeling of alienation, especially among young men and lower-middle-class men, who then turn to populist and far-right parties.