Can digital technologies change the narrative around the climate crisis? How can the dialogue between art, academia and activism help combat this global emergency? These are some of the issues tackled by Mark Farid through his Invisible Voice project. His residency at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) is supported by HacTe, Barcelona's Art, Science and Technology Hub, as part of the S+T+ARTS in the City European project.

Farid is a digital artist, researcher and lecturer in fine arts at Central Saint Martins, University of the Arts London. He is one of 11 artists selected for the S+T+ARTS Residencies (Science, Technology and the Arts), a European Commission programme inviting artists to combine creativity and technology to address the challenges facing European regions.

"Invisible Voice is looking at how external things mediated through technology influence one's sense of self. This residency fits perfectly with the project I'm currently working on; it has given us amazing access to researchers at the university, NGOs, not-for-profits, artists groups and activists," Farid explained.

Farid's project initially aims to explore the challenge of how digital narratives can help Barcelona face the current climate crisis. He is working at the research hub of the UOC Campus in Poblenou, mainly with members of the DARTS, TURBA, MEDIACCIONS and CAREnet research groups, but also with other professionals based in the hub, such as the Audiovisual and Sound Lab, XR Lab and Digital Fabrication Lab. He said: "It's not about two separate bodies doing work – artists and researchers, or activists groups and not-for-profits – it's about how can we really make this an interdisciplinary approach, which the 21st century really is anyway. And that’s what the UOC is standing for. So it’s how can we take that ethos and apply it to Invisible Voice?"

Pau Alsina, principal investigator on the S+T+ARTS in the City project in Catalonia and member of the UOC's Faculty of Arts and Humanities, explained that "An artist's residency at the UOC allows us, firstly, to use the arts as a specific mode of knowledge that fosters cross-disciplinary dialogue between different areas of research, production, transfer and dissemination and, secondly, to engage in a multidisciplinary dialogue regarding the great current challenges we face individually and collectively as a society."

The UOC's Vice Rector for Alliances, Community and Culture, Manel Jiménez Morales, said "this residence at our university is intended to create an arena for interaction between artistic research and scientific-technological research. Each is grounded in different paradigms, but they have shareable methodological dynamics that also complement each other and expand the productive and social function of the university."

The nine-month residency is coordinated by HacTe, a hub for exploring the intersections between art, science and technology to tackle complex contemporary challenges. The UOC is one of the hub's founding partners, together with a dozen leading organizations from the cultural, scientific, academic and technological fields.