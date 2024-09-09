What is the UOC's role in the MCX project?

The UOC has played a key role in the MCX project, contributing to the development of implementation frameworks, recognition strategies and a catalogue of microcredential courses. The university's microcredential strategy workgroup has drawn up a strategic plan, which will be implemented in the 2024/2025 academic year. The institution is committed to integrating wider European standards into its continuing education model.

The UOC offers its microcredential courses as part its Insignia initiative, designed to empower people to manage their personal and professional careers and keep them aligned with changing employment opportunities, making informed decisions about the knowledge, skills and competencies that enable them to learn, improve and develop their potential.

In this context, the knowledge acquired through microcredentials is certified using standardized, verifiable and portable digital credentials that are owned by the student, who can decide where to share them, thereby boosting their personal brand and internationally expanding their employment options.

The essential tools and resources developed as part of the MCX project include a tool for assessing microcredential opportunities, a recognition strategy, a microcredential catalogue and a microcredential network model. The purpose of these initiatives is to make it easier for partner universities to issue, exchange and recognize microcredentials.

Virtual mobility using microcredentials

Virtual mobility via microcredentials offers students flexible and borderless educational opportunities. They can thus enrol in courses offered by partner universities, participate in online courses and obtain microcredentials that are recognized throughout the consortium. The MCX project is intended to harmonize policies and regulations, guaranteeing transparency and accessibility for students, employers and educational institutions. By standardizing microcredentials, the project aims to improve their credibility and usefulness in all fields.

Current phase and future plans

The MCX project's Course Catalogue will be available from summer 2024, paving the way for mobile virtual courses to start and for microcredentials to be issued in 2024 and 2025. The project will act as a pilot for wider initiatives to provide joint microcredentials through European university alliances.

"The MCX project represents an innovative effort in transnational cooperation, fostering a cohesive learning ecosystem that supports personalized educational pathways and meets the needs of a changing labour market," explained the UOC project leader, Mitchell Peters.

By making microcredentials more valuable, MCX helps make higher education more innovative and inclusive. "The UOC's participation in this project highlights its reputation as a leading institution, committed to excellence in education, research and innovation," added Peters. "The university is helping provide students with the skills and competencies needed for success in the digital age," he concluded.