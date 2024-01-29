Rectors from 10 universities in 9 EU countries strengthen their commitment to the OpenEU European University AllianceThe OpenEU alliance, coordinated by the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), brings together the leading European open and distance universities joining forces with on-campus universities engaged in their digital transformations
The rectors of the 10 member universities of the European Alliance, OpenEU, met in Barcelona to discuss the final details of the proposal to be submitted by 6 February 2024 for the Erasmus+ European Universities call.
During the meeting, which was held at the UOC Campus in Barcelona on 25 and 26 January, the rectors signed the renewed OpenEU Joint Mission Statement, the commitment at the highest institutional level to the Alliance’s common mission, vision and goals.
Alongside the rectors, the meeting was also attended by representatives of the universities that have been working directly on the proposal and its work plan.
For UOC Rector and President of the Alliance, Àngels Fitó: “This is the time for the Open European University. Digital learning can adapt better and faster to the constant changes in our societies and to a fast-changing labour market.”
The core members of the OpenEU Alliance are the eight leading online, open and distance universities in Europe, alongside two on-campus universities: Bifröst University, Iceland; Daugavpils University, Latvia; FernUniversität in Hagen, Germany; Hellenic Open University, Greece; Open Universiteit, the Netherlands; Open University of Cyprus, Cyprus; Universidad Nacional de Educación a Distancia, Spain; Universidade Aberta, Portugal; Universitat Oberta de Catalunya, Spain, and St Cyril and St Methodius University of Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria. Together with 17 associated partners including universities, networks, civil society and industrial and business associations, OpenEU will work to strengthen the digital and inclusive dimension of the European Higher Education Area.