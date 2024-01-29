The rectors of the 10 member universities of the European Alliance, OpenEU , met in Barcelona to discuss the final details of the proposal to be submitted by 6 February 2024 for the Erasmus+ European Universities call .

During the meeting, which was held at the UOC Campus in Barcelona on 25 and 26 January, the rectors signed the renewed OpenEU Joint Mission Statement, the commitment at the highest institutional level to the Alliance’s common mission, vision and goals.

Alongside the rectors, the meeting was also attended by representatives of the universities that have been working directly on the proposal and its work plan.

For UOC Rector and President of the Alliance, Àngels Fitó : “This is the time for the Open European University. Digital learning can adapt better and faster to the constant changes in our societies and to a fast-changing labour market.”

