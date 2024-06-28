The UOC will take charge of leading the project over the next four years. In the words of the UOC rector and president of the alliance, Àngels Fitó , "OpenEU represents a unique opportunity to extend the scope and impact of Europe's open and distance universities. Leading the OpenEU alliance is a privilege, and it lets us drive forward with a large community of international students who are committed to their learning; strengthen joint projects with social agents, businesses and other organizations; and boost innovation in technology-mediated pedagogies. This initiative, which my predecessor as rector, Josep Anton Planell , will allow us to move towards an up-to-date version of the European Higher Education Area that will provide the backbone for lifelong learning in Europe."

Creation of a pan-European open university

OpenEU wants to make the most of its collective experience to strengthen the EHEA by leveraging the potential of digital tools to create a pan-European open university that can guarantee learning opportunities for all, anytime and anywhere, regardless of time constraints, place of residence or people's personal or professional circumstances.