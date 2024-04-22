Recovering women's literary legacy and promoting public recognition of female authors writing in Catalan, Spanish, Galician and Basque who have been overlooked in the history of literature is the aim of Relats compartits (Shared Stories). This initiative, promoted for the third consecutive year by the UOC Library in collaboration with Camilo José Cela University (UCJC), has also benefited this year from collaboration with the UOC's Culture department.

The initiative involves recovering the legacy of their work by promoting the recording of selected readings and adding them to a public, open-access bank of recorded readings hosted on the UOC Library website.

From this Sant Jordi's Day (23 April) until 22 May, anyone wishing to do so can sign up for the initiative through the Symposium platform and record audio from the selection of female authors and texts appearing on the Shared Stories website.

In this edition, the initiative is broadening its scope and taking on a more interdisciplinary dimension with the aim of publicizing the initiative and increasing the number of participants from among all the groups in the UOC's university community. Furthermore, the dissemination of the project is being increased to reach anyone who is interested and thus help achieve new targets to broaden the collection of 85 recordings that currently make up the bank of recorded readings.

Who can take part?

Anyone in the UOC community, users and staff of Spanish and international libraries.

Until 22 May, you can join the initiative by recording an excerpt of the works of the female authors forming part of the project and helping to highlight the talent of the female authors who have been overlooked in our literature. You can find a list of selected works by female authors writing in Catalan, Spanish , Basque and Galician in the Shared Stories section of the UOC Library website, together with instructions on how to complete the process.

Shared stories is a Camilo José Cela University (UCJC) and UOC initiative created in 2022 with the aim of highlighting women's talent in literature by promoting the recording of their work in each of the official languages of Spain.