Current levels of interest in learning a foreign language are unprecedented, and there have never been so many ways to learn. The internet has given rise to a wide variety of tools for listening, reading and writing in another language. And it has also led to the emergence of platforms where students can improve their speaking skills through virtual conversation exchanges. Busuu , which has more than seventy million users, and Tandem , with more than ten million, increase their number of users every year, especially among learners of English, Mandarin Chinese and Spanish. Estimates suggest that the online education market will increase in value to $325 billion by 2028, and language learning is predicted to be one of the most important sectors in that growth.

A study by the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya ( UOC ), which has been published as open access in the journal Studies in Second Language Learning and Teaching highlights the benefits of these online conversation exchanges between students, as well as the potential they offer for learning about other cultures.

The study, a qualitative analysis of real conversations between learners of English and Spanish, shows that learners adopting the role of teachers has beneficial effects, as it enables the participants to correct each other. The study found that in linguistic digressions in which the conversation drifted towards the more technical aspects of language, such as explaining a new term, the climate of camaraderie that was created offered a safe environment, and fostered corrective feedback and learning.

