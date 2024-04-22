For 25 years now, every May, Tarragona turns itself into an ancient Roman city, in which legionaries and gladiators live alongside thousands of tourists and their smartphone cameras. Taking advantage of its unique setting and its historic and archaeological heritage, the Tarraco Viva festival has become one of the Catalan city's main tourism assets. Around it, the relationship of the space and the festivities with the construction of local identity and its economic exploitation is clear.

But this is not the only case. In a recent study published in the Journal of Heritage Tourism, Francesc González Reverté, member of the Faculty of Economics and Business and researcher at the NOUTUR group at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), analyses the role of space and discourse on local identity as implemented by organizers of 23 traditional festivals and festivities in Tarragona, a heritage city with emerging tourism development.

Festivals, spaces and the construction of identity

Festivals and identity are two elements in a continuous feedback loop. Identity gives festivals some meaning, and the latter feed off the former to catch the attention of the local community and outsiders alike. This almost symbiotic relationship is a feature of both traditional festivities and festivals or celebrations based on historical events. "The more festivals and festivities have content based on the local identity, the more authentic and attractive they become", noted González Reverté.

However, local stakeholders and group members do not all share the same view of local identity. Authorities often prioritize some celebrations over others in the aim of promoting a specific take on local identity. However, at the same time, festivals can provide an alternative depiction of identity that seeks to stand out from this dominant traditional version.

Whatever the objective in terms of identity, there is a further key relationship when it comes to understanding the role of festivities and festivals: their spatial connection. "They are unique, unrepeatable events, and the fact that they're held in specific places, which change their appearance and function while they're being held, help garnish these places with special meaning and content", explained the UOC researcher. Beyond the actual functionality of the space (location, accessibility, security, etc.), places also have a symbolic meaning and operate as points of reference for local identity.

"By connecting with the real scenarios which the festival aims to explain and narrate, its content is given symbolism and its historic vision is bolstered", added González Reverté. "For example, the historic re-enactment festival Tarraco Viva provides its content in the exact locations in which the events historically took place, as is the case with perhaps the festival's most famous show, a re-enactment of gladiators fighting in the city's Roman amphitheatre".

"The space in which festivals are held isn't merely neutral; it plays an active role. The places aren't chosen at random, but rather deliberately: organizers select those places that best permit the association of the event with the local identity and the creation of meaning, helping emphasize discourses and standpoints on local identity", noted the researcher. "Just as there are dominant narratives on identity which find support in festivals and festivities, there are also alternative visions or views that clash with the dominant identity and that are also expressed through festivals and events".

Organization, power relationships and boosting tourism

Festivity and festival organizers find support in the space and in local identity in many ways. Through them, they articulate content, programmes and venues, seeking to bolster their social representation. Through identity and historicity, they also attempt to confer prestige upon events, providing a socially legitimized look at their content. Lastly, as can be seen from González Reverté's research, organizers use identity as an economic objective to enhance a festival's appeal and increase the number of visitors by leveraging the concept of authenticity.

"Tourists today don't want to see the same old thing over and over again. One way of providing something distinctive is to offer things linked with unique elements of the place in which they are held and its history", the researcher pointed out. "Identity is essential in raising an event's profile at a time when all cities are competing to attract visitors". In other words, festivals help put cities on the map, bring in new visitors, reduce seasonality in tourism and provide a boost for local economic activities.

"Continuity over time and the number of events are crucial for generating social capital and know-how amongst the tourism sector and organizers", concluded González Reverté. "What's more, if festivities and festivals are properly planned and acquire a certain scope and size, they can use their legacy to continue and increase the event's impact in the future through, for example, partnerships between local stakeholders, job creation and specialized training, or help achieve broader social, cultural and economic goals".

This research contributes to UN Sustainable Development Goal 8 (Promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all).