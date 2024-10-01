A common guide for diverse health environments

Although the tool has been developed within the framework of the WHO Europe Region, its design means it can be used in and adapted to a wide variety of contexts, in both European countries and other regions of the world. One of its strengths is that, despite the major differences between healthcare systems in terms of both levels of regulation and technological infrastructure and resources, it provides a common framework that can be adapted to different social and economic circumstances. It also fosters collaboration between the different parties involved in the healthcare system, and active participation by professionals.

The five areas covered by the tool are: assessment of the health ecosystem, to determine whether it is ready for the implementation of telemedicine; the design of an integrated strategy in the healthcare system; the creation of the organizational change necessary for the new digital environment; the process of developing the service, and its monitoring, evaluation and optimization after it has been implemented.

Its user-friendly design makes it easy to locate information and resources quickly, with step-by-step instructions on how to implement telemedicine services effectively. "As it's based on evidence and global good practices, users can be confident of its effectiveness," said Saigí.

One of the main challenges when using this resource and in the implementation of telemedicine services in general is resistance to organizational change. The researcher explained that "The adoption of new processes and technologies may encounter opposition from healthcare professionals, which is why it's important to involve them from the beginning, from the design and implementation phase, which is what the tool promotes."

Other barriers are limited training in telemedicine, which can restrict its effective application, the lack of financial resources and the complexity involved in integrating telemedicine services into existing health systems. Finally, consideration must be given to the different regulations and ethical standards depending on the context, which must be taken into account in order to ensure that the telemedicine service complies with the legislation.

First countries to use the resource and future prospects

Since the publication of the documentation by the WHO, the organization that owns the tool, it is beginning to be used in some countries. Bosnia and Herzegovina is already using it in its healthcare systems, and Georgia will do so soon. Countries including Armenia, Moldova and Romania are also interested, but their aim to apply it on a national scale means that its implementation is slow.

The Francesc Saigí team at the UOC is currently developing a second tool that would follow on from this first guide, focusing on evaluating the results of the telemedicine service in both clinical and economic terms.

Prior to this project, the UOC produced other reference documents for the WHO, including the Framework for the Implementation of a Telemedicine Service and the analysis eHealth in the Region of the Americas: breaking down the barriers to implementation. "This track record and accumulated experience makes the UOC a trusted partner for the WHO in the design and implementation of telemedicine services on a global scale," explained Saigí.

This UOC project supports Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3, Good Health and Well-being; and 17, Partnerships for the Goals.