According to the World University Rankings 2024 , the UOC is among the top 7.6% of the world's leading universities, almost exactly the same as the previous year (7.7%). The Center for World University Rankings (CWUR) this year placed the UOC in 1,582nd place in the world, 534th in Europe and 47th in Spain. It measures the quality of students' education and learning, as well as the prestige of the faculty and quality of the research, without requiring surveys or data from the universities concerned.

The CWUR classifies universities in four areas: education (25%), employability (25%), faculty (10%) and research (40%). The UOC is listed in two of the four areas studied:



● Graduate employability, measured by the number of a university's graduates who have held top positions at the world's largest companies relative to the university's size, with a score of 1,701 (last year, it was 1,697).

● The quality of faculty, measured by the number of faculty members who have won prestigious academic distinctions, with a score of 212 (the same as the previous year).

The UOC has an overall score of 67.7 on these scales; last year, it was 67.6. A total of 20,966 institutions worldwide have been ranked in these areas, but only the top 2,000 have entered the CWUR World Rankings. At a worldwide level, the ranking is headed by three universities in the United States – Harvard University (for the 13th consecutive year), the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Stanford University – followed by the British universities of Cambridge and Oxford.





About the CWUR

The CWUR is a consulting organization providing policy advice, strategic insights, and consulting services to governments and universities to improve educational and research outcomes. It started out in Saudi Arabia, with a ranking listing the world's top 100 universities produced in 2012. Two years later, it included the 1,000 best universities out of more than 25,000 institutions offering official degree programmes all over the world. It now lists 2,000 institutions and is headquartered in the United Arab Emirates.