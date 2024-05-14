Towards validation of WHO app with AI to detect skin diseases

Around 50 professionals on the ground

The first part of the study saw the participation of 50 professionals on the ground in Ghana and Kenya. The app seeks to help healthcare professionals improve their knowledge of 12 neglected tropical diseases and 24 common skin diseases, in terms of both diagnosis and treatment. The fact that the project started during the pandemic limited the contact with on-the-ground participants. Now, though, fieldwork with the health professionals in Kenya will make it possible to work more closely together and continue with evaluation of the app's new AI-based features, which should facilitate the identification of diseases, leveraging two photograph-based algorithms.

Validating and improving photograph-based algorithms

This new phase of the project aims to check "the extent to which the app allows users to identify a set of diseases accurately", explained Carme Carrion. The two experts will hold preliminary seminars to explain the project and how to use the tool. Over the course of two months, when professionals participating in the project find people affected by skin diseases, they will perform their diagnosis and, at the same time, ask the app for its assessment. The result will be sent to a WHO platform where two dermatologists, from Tunisia and Kenya, will perform their own diagnosis, without knowing the result shown by the AI, and this will then be compared with that of the algorithms. This will help establish if it is accurate enough. "Until now the application, which has been designed in all cases as a training tool for professionals and not as a medical diagnostic device, had a logical algorithm that used a list of signs and symptoms. Now, however, with AI, the results are expected to permit additional information to be obtained, based on each individual patient's lesion," noted Carrion.

Working to improve the diagnosis of these diseases is, stressed Carrion, very important in low- and middle-income countries, which is why it is essential to have "digital tools for people in rural areas who aren't specialists in dermatology", which is usually the case in most of these countries. The WHO, explained Carrion, "is strongly committed to mobile health as a means of improving access to the healthcare system". Phase two of the study seeks to secure 250 to 500 cases on the ground, with photographs that will be used to evaluate the AI algorithms and ascertain the opinions of the healthcare professionals who will be using the app.

This UOC study supports Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3, Good Health and Well-being, 10, Reduced Inequalities, and 17, Partnerships for the Goals.