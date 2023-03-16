As of today, the UOC O2 repository is back in operation, with a new design and new technology. It's currently the university's second most frequently consulted portal, surpassed only by information about courses. This shows how it's a key tool for accessing and disseminating the university's academic and scientific output, and ensuring it's properly preserved.

This new version has seen the software updated and its integration into the Catalan University Service Consortium (CSUC) system. This means there are now more options for collaboration and interoperability. The migration has been carried out successfully, maintaining SEO positioning and maximizing the visibility of content in search engines.

Integrating the repository into the CSUC system has led to a significant improvement in service, with continuous updates, greater efficiency in dealing with increased activity and optimized management of technical resources.

In the words of Xavier Vilajosana, UOC Vice Rector for Research, Knowledge Transfer and Entrepreneurship: "The new O2 represents a step forward in the roll-out of our open science plan, in line with the Catalan Science Law and the Spanish University System Law. We're sure that this initiative will contribute to transforming the paradigm of scientific publishing and strengthen our commitment to science without barriers."

Jordi Pallarès, director of the Open Science Office, said that "this change strengthens the repository's ability to adapt to the new needs of the research and academic community, and represents a significant advance in making knowledge openly available, offering teaching and research staff and students a more efficient, better connected platform".

This development has been possible thanks to cooperation between the technical staff of the CSUC and staff from various departments at the university, coordinated by Rosa Padrós. This joint effort has made it possible to offer a more efficient, accessible tool, adapted to the needs of research and teaching.

The UOC, committed to open knowledge

The updating of the UOC's O2 repository reaffirms the university's strong commitment to open science, as set out in its Open Knowledge Policy . The UOC is open, and its institutional repository is a key part of this policy. Since 2010, the O2 repository has been collecting, disseminating and preserving the university community's open-access digital publications. The tool boosts the visibility and impact of the UOC's academic and scientific activity around the world, contributing to more transparent and collaborative research that's accessible to all.

Currently, the O2 repository has over 22,000 open-access publications; there are more than 15,700 teaching publications, over 5,300 research publications and more than 1,300 institutional documents. The infographic below breaks these publications down into greater detail: