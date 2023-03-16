A comprehensive and fully online programme

The programme will run from 1 October to 31 December and be structured in two phases: a training phase and a personalized mentoring phase. The entire programme will take place online through the Hubbik platform's virtual incubator. Applicants must register by 15 September, and the number of places is limited.

Over a ten-week period, participants will receive training in both business management – to develop their idea – and in innovation and technology in the EdTech sector – to broaden their understanding of the industry. All this will enable them to confirm the feasibility of their projects, and prepare them for future growth, investment and acceleration phases.

Institutional backing and valuable connections

EduTECH Emprèn provides "an opportunity to help bring entrepreneurial projects in the EdTech field to life and build connections with the university and the education sector," said Hubbik coordinator Jordi Castells.

Laura Martín Barnadas, CEO of Accessibles and a participant in the previous edition, stressed that "the unique support and opportunities provided by the programme can open doors to international events such as the Mobile World Congress".

At the end of the previous edition, Alicia Berlanga, cluster manager of Edutech Cluster , described the initiative as "a setting where practical solutions to the needs of the education sector can be found".

Registration

For more information, and to sign up, go to the EduTECH Emprèn website.

Program subsidized by the Department of Business and Employment and co-financed by the European Social Fund Plus (ref.: SEC060/24/000010).

The EduTECH Emprèn program contributes to achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) number 4: ensuring inclusive, equitable, and quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all.