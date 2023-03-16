UOC organizes new edition of its education technology entrepreneurship programmeA new edition of EduTECH Emprèn will run until 15 September
The Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), through its Hubbik platform, has launched its call for applications for the 2025 edition of EduTECH Emprèn, a pre-acceleration programme for entrepreneurial projects in the field of educational technology (EdTech).
This free programme is aimed at entrepreneurs with innovative ideas capable of transforming the way we learn. Participants in EduTECH Emprèn will receive training, mentoring and expert support to help them develop initiatives that address the challenges of the education sector.
“An opportunity to help bring entrepreneurial projects in the EdTech field to life and build connections with the university and the education sector”
A comprehensive and fully online programme
The programme will run from 1 October to 31 December and be structured in two phases: a training phase and a personalized mentoring phase. The entire programme will take place online through the Hubbik platform's virtual incubator. Applicants must register by 15 September, and the number of places is limited.
Over a ten-week period, participants will receive training in both business management – to develop their idea – and in innovation and technology in the EdTech sector – to broaden their understanding of the industry. All this will enable them to confirm the feasibility of their projects, and prepare them for future growth, investment and acceleration phases.
Institutional backing and valuable connections
EduTECH Emprèn provides "an opportunity to help bring entrepreneurial projects in the EdTech field to life and build connections with the university and the education sector," said Hubbik coordinator Jordi Castells.
Laura Martín Barnadas, CEO of Accessibles and a participant in the previous edition, stressed that "the unique support and opportunities provided by the programme can open doors to international events such as the Mobile World Congress".
At the end of the previous edition, Alicia Berlanga, cluster manager of Edutech Cluster, described the initiative as "a setting where practical solutions to the needs of the education sector can be found".
Registration
For more information, and to sign up, go to the EduTECH Emprèn website.
Program subsidized by the Department of Business and Employment and co-financed by the European Social Fund Plus (ref.: SEC060/24/000010).
The EduTECH Emprèn program contributes to achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) number 4: ensuring inclusive, equitable, and quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all.
Research at the UOC
Specializing in the digital realm, the UOC's research contributes to the construction of future society and the transformations required to tackle global challenges.
Over 500 researchers and more than 50 research groups make up five research units, each with a mission: Culture for a critical society, Lifelong education, Digital health and planetary well-being, Ethical and human-centred technology and Digital transition and sustainability.
The university's Hubbik platform fosters the development of UOC community knowledge transfer and entrepreneurship initiatives.
The goals of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and open knowledge are strategic pillars that underpin the UOC's teaching, research and knowledge transfer activities. For more information, visit research.uoc.edu.