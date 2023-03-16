What does the renewal of this award mean for the UOC?

International recognition: it strengthens the UOC position as an attractive, ethical and high-quality working environment for research staff in Europe and globally.

Continuous improvement: it demonstrates the effectiveness of the HRS4R action plans implemented

Access to opportunities: this award reinforces the UOC credibility, aids talent attraction and is often required for participation in European-funded projects.

Strengths and areas for improvement

According to the European Commission's report, "the UOC demonstrates a high level of ambition and a strong commitment to the strategic integration of HRS4R". The strengths recognized in our strategy for excellence in human resources for research are:

-Strategic management of HRS4R.

-Recognition of open, transparent and merit-based recruitment (OTM-R).

-Working conditions: upport for doctoral students (supervisors and tutors) and the internal committees of doctoral programmes; mentoring for early-stage career positions; recognition of mobility; well-being services, and teleworking.

-Training and development: our own competency framework (aligned with ResearchComp); a specific training plan and course catalogue for researchers; the @AteneaAcademy learning environment; the design of researcher career pathways; training and active support for fundraising and proposal preparation, and leadership training for principal investigators.

-Ethical and professional aspects: an ethics committee and síndicatura de greuges (ombuds office); clear guidelines for the ethical use of AI; plagiarism detection software, and individual-level research assessment (annual evaluations for doctoral students and annual reviews for postdoctoral researchers).

The report also sets out a number of recommendations, which will be taken forward in collaboration with the teams involved.