With a readership of more than 15 million, Simon L. Dolan is undoubtedly what we might call an academic influencer. Currently the Director of Research and Programs at Advantere School of Management, he has published more than 150 peer-reviewed journal articles and participated in more than 250 academic meetings and conferences throughout his extensive career. The most recent of these was the II Internal Conference on Research in Economics and Business, held at the UOC on 14 May, where he was the keynote speaker with a presentation titled "Challenges of Academic Research in Economics and Business in the 21st Century". Moreover, the very next day, the Spanish Society for Health and Safety at Work (SESST) decided to award him the 2025 SESST Gold Medal for his distinguished professional career.

The first question is unavoidable: What are the challenges of academic research in economics and business in the 21st century?

One of the biggest challenges we face in research is to ensure that our research is truly relevant and applicable to the real problems affecting our economic and business environment. This goal is not only desirable, but fundamental to driving development and progress in our organizations and communities. To achieve this goal, it is imperative to address the significant gap that often exists between academic theory and business practice.

Theory, while valuable, can become abstract if it doesn't connect with the realities and challenges that companies experience daily. Therefore, I invite researchers, academics and professionals to join in this joint effort. Closer collaboration can result in research that not only diagnoses problems but generates innovative and practical solutions that can be implemented immediately.

Bridging this gap is not only a challenge, but a brilliant opportunity. Imagine the impact it would have if universities and research institutions worked together with companies to co-create knowledge that solves specific problems and improves competitiveness. This kind of synergy can open doors to new opportunities, foster sustainable growth, and most importantly, make our economies more resilient and adaptable.

The increasing complexity of economic phenomena requires interdisciplinary approaches that integrate knowledge from other fields. What is the role of the researcher today?

Interdisciplinarity is a fundamental key to addressing the increasing complexity of economic phenomena in today's world. In an environment where market dynamics are constantly evolving and social and environmental challenges are becoming more pronounced, it is crucial for practitioners to develop integrated approaches that bring together diverse areas of knowledge. This approach allows products and services to be adapted more effectively to the needs and desires of the population.

By incorporating sociology, we can analyse how social structures and community relations influence the economy, thus promoting more equitable and sustainable development.

What role does technology play here?

Technology plays a vital role in this interdisciplinary context. The digital revolution has transformed the way businesses operate, and economies interrelate. From data analytics to process automation, integrating technological insights enables economists and other professionals to better understand emerging trends and respond in an agile and effective manner.

No less important is the consideration of ecology. At a time when natural resources are under pressure and climate change is a palpable reality, the economy must work hand in hand with ecology. Interdisciplinary approaches make it possible to identify innovative solutions to develop sustainable economic models that respect our planetary boundaries and promote a greener future.

Is the current technological revolution changing the way researchers work?

Absolutely. The advent of big data, artificial intelligence and advanced quantitative methods has not only transformed the way we approach research but has also created an urgent need to update and adapt our technical and methodological skills.

Methodological innovation involves much more than simply adopting new tools, it is a change of mentality that allows us to address the complex challenges of our environment. In this context, researchers are called upon to be proactive in acquiring new skills that allow them to interpret and analyse large volumes of data effectively.

In addition, the use of artificial intelligence opens a range of opportunities that, if properly exploited, can enrich our research and take it to new horizons. The combination of advanced quantitative methods and predictive analytics tools can make it easier to identify patterns and trends that might otherwise go unnoticed.

Can the pressure to publish affect researchers?

Yes, the constant pressure to publish in high-impact journals, which has become almost the norm in academia, can have a limiting effect on creativity and innovation in research. Often, researchers find themselves caught in a cycle where adherence to editorial standards comes before the genuine pursuit of new knowledge and discoveries.

However, it is essential to recognize that this challenge also presents a unique opportunity to rethink how we approach research. While impact indicators and metrics can be a benchmark in our academic career, they should not become the only compass that guides our work. It is time to dare to reimagine our research practices!

And what is the role of ethics in all this? Is ethics necessary to maintain scientific integrity?

In an environment of increasing competition, where the pressure to publish outstanding results can be overwhelming, it is essential to remember that research ethics and data transparency are not only requirements, but they are also essential principles that guarantee the integrity of our work. Science advances based on trust, and trust is built through honesty, responsibility, and objectivity.

When we talk about research ethics, we are referring to the responsibility we have in our hands: to our colleagues, to society and to the environment. Every experiment we conduct, every piece of data we collect, and every conclusion we reach should reflect our commitment to the truth. It is not simply a matter of following guidelines, but of adopting a mindset that values fairness and respect at every stage of the research process.

What does the future hold for the world of research?

I propose to orient research towards the great global challenges: the future of work, a migrant world, climate change, inequality, digital transformation and sustainable development. These challenges are not mere coincidences but are interconnected and require a comprehensive approach that combines creativity and innovation.

And when it comes to the future of work, what specific transformations are we already seeing?

In the context of the future of work, we need to consider how automation and artificial intelligence are reshaping our industries and occupations. This presents a unique opportunity for our researchers and professionals in the field to develop solutions that not only optimize processes but also ensure that employment is fair and accessible to all.

Beyond the labour market, how is human mobility challenging current research frameworks?

It is crucial to address the reality of a migrant world. The mobility of people is redefining our communities and economies. Orienting research towards inclusive policies that address integration and social cohesion can lead to more resilient and prosperous societies.

Climate change represents one of the greatest challenges of our time. Science and technology have the power to deliver sustainable solutions, from renewable energy to responsible agricultural practices. It is our responsibility as an academic and professional community to contribute to a future where sustainability is not just a goal, but a tangible reality.

What other factors should we pay attention to?

Likewise, inequality, both in the economic and social spheres, demands our attention. Research in this field can illuminate pathways to greater equity and social justice. It is time to put aside the gaps that divide societies and work to build a more united world.

Digital transformation, on the other hand, gives us the opportunity to re-imagine how we interact, work and communicate. Leveraging technology ethically and responsibly can open new doors and create more flexible and inclusive work environments.

Finally, sustainable development must be the compass that guides our initiatives and research. Considering the well-being of our future generations is an imperative that we cannot ignore. By aligning our research with these grand global challenges, we are not only contributing to practical solutions, but also inspiring others to join this transformative effort.