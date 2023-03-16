Transcranial magnetic stimulation, a new treatment for postnatal depression

Postnatal depression is a well-documented condition affecting nearly 15% of new mothers. However, some experts believe that this figure may increase due to the impact of social media and the feelings of inadequacy resulting from comparing one's own motherhood experience with influencers' unrealistic portrayals. Fortunately, recent advances in technology have also led to the emergence of a new effective and non-invasive treatment: transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), a new neuromodulation technique whose potential is backed by strong scientific evidence.

Among the various neuromodulation techniques – the clinical procedures that alter nervous system activity in a controlled manner using electrical or magnetic stimulation – transcranial magnetic stimulation "has been shown to be very effective in treating depression, including in drug-resistant cases," said Elena Muñoz, a member of the UOC's Faculty of Health Sciences and co-leader of the Cognitive Neuroscience and Applied Data Science Lab (NeuroADaS Lab), affiliated to the UOC's Research Unit on Digital Health, Health and Well-being

Muñoz, a clinical neuropsychologist, is also a co-founder of the UNNE Neurostimulation Institute, a UOC spin-off that provides this treatment, which is increasingly being used to treat a growing range of conditions. Muñoz emphasized the benefits of TMS for both new mothers experiencing postnatal depression and adolescents, as "both are critical stages of life in which medication is often not the best solution, as it may be unsuitable for breastfeeding or significantly interfere with young people's daily lives due to its side effects".

Among the benefits of this neuromodulation technique, Muñoz highlighted its high level of efficacy. According to a 2024 study, 80% of patients treated with TMS experienced at least a 50% reduction in depressive symptoms, and 60% achieved full remission. "This technique has the added advantages of being non-invasive, reducing or even fully eliminating the need for drugs, and having virtually no side effects," she said.

How does it work?

Transcranial magnetic stimulation can alter brain activity by generating a magnetic field with a similar intensity to that of an MRI scanner. This field can easily penetrate the skull and induce a mild electric current to alter any abnormal neuronal activity in a specific part of the brain.

Depending on the therapeutic goal, each TMS stimulation protocol can either increase or reduce activity in a given brain region, as well as promoting neuroplasticity and improving clinical symptoms in conditions involving abnormal brain activity.

This simple treatment, which causes no discomfort to patients, is linked to additional advantages for mothers experiencing postnatal depression: TMS treatment is easy to fit into the new routines and responsibilities of early motherhood, as it requires no prior preparation, is delivered intensively (over one to six weeks, depending on the protocol) and each session is short (lasting no more than 30 minutes), enabling patients to resume their usual daily activities immediately afterwards. Moreover, it can be combined with psychotherapy for even better outcomes.

Neuromodulation, an increasingly common treatment option

As Muñoz explained, "non-invasive neuromodulation is a safe and effective treatment option for a range of mental health conditions and neurological disorders with almost no side effects". Fibromyalgia, chronic pain, addiction, post-stroke motor and cognitive recovery, as well as dementia-related cognitive decline, are some of its possible applications.

In addition to TMS, other increasingly popular therapy options include transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS). This involves applying a very low-intensity electric current (1-2 mA) via two electrodes placed on the patient's scalp. The current is harmless and something the brain is used to, as electricity naturally occurs in communication between neurons.

A more common condition than people realize

Postnatal depression is a mood disorder that affects some women following the birth of a child. It is characterized by ongoing feelings of sadness, extreme fatigue, anxiety, irritability and difficulty bonding with the baby. Unlike the postpartum blues, which is common and short-lived, postnatal depression can last for weeks or months and requires medical care. In Spain, it is estimated to affect between 10% and 15% of mothers, although experts caution that it may be underdiagnosed due to stigma, lack of awareness and, more recently, the pressure exerted by social media.

According to the Spanish Psychological Association, between 22% and 30% of women suffer from postnatal depressive symptoms. Recognition and appropriate treatment are therefore essential to ensure both the mother's (it is one of the leading causes of maternal death during the perinatal period) and the child's well-being. Furthermore, if it is not effectively addressed, between 60% and 80% of women who experience postnatal depression for the first time are at risk of a relapse within five years. In addition to affecting the baby's development, and the mother's quality of life and relationship with her partner, postnatal depression can last months and even develop into a chronic depressive disorder if it is not properly treated.

This project aligns with the UOC's research mission: Digital health and planetary well-being. It also contributes to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3, Good Health and Well-being.