The lab's work will involve thematic innovation camps, mission-oriented projects and collaborative dynamics with local agents.



The first camp dedicated to universal accessibility

The LIST – OpenLab's first innovation camp will mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities. It will be open to the public and take place on Thursday 4 December from 3.30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the UOC Campus at Carrer del Perú 52, Barcelona.

The camp is being organized by the UOC, the AccessCat Network and the VASS Foundation, and focuses on universal accessibility. It will bring together researchers and representatives from government bodies, social organizations and businesses to explore how to ensure that environments, products, services and technologies are accessible in fields such as the digital, education, art, health or sport.

An initiative that will extend to new challenges

This innovation camp is the first of a series of events that the LIST – OpenLab will be organizing in the coming months. Each event will address major challenges aligned with the UOC's research missions and the region's emerging needs. With this line of work, the UOC is enhancing its role as an agent of transformative social innovation.

Participation in the first innovation camp is open to the UOC community and all regional stakeholders interested in promoting accessibility. You can find the registration form and programme of the session at this link.

This forum for innovation is part of RIS3CAT 2030, the strategy for smart specialization in Catalonia developed by the Government of Catalonia with support from the ERDF Programme for Catalonia 2021-2027, co-funded by the European Union.