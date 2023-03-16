ChatGPT and Grok provide voting recommendations, while the rest remain neutral

The study focused on three main aspects: firstly, whether the AI tools expressly recommended political parties or refused to do so; secondly, which parties they recommended; and finally, what sources they relied on for their answers.

Regarding the first aspect, clear differences between platforms and their neutrality were identified. ChatGPT and Grok were the most likely to take a stance, and ChatGPT made recommendations in almost half (43.2%) of all cases, with Grok doing so in a third (35.8%) of the cases.

Perplexity, Gemini and Copilot, on the other hand, remained almost completely neutral, refusing to make recommendations in more than 90% of cases.

Regarding the number of parties recommended by each platform, Grok, Gemini and ChatGPT mentioned an average of five parties per response, offering a broader view than Copilot or Perplexity, which only mentioned two or three.

Who do the AI tools recommend? PSOE is the party with the most algorithmic support

In relation to the second aspect, the study showed consistent patterns in terms of the parties with the most support from the algorithms. PSOE (Spanish Socialist Workers' Party) was consistently the most recommended party in all four languages and across all the platforms examined, with Sumar (Unite) and Podemos (We Can) trailing far behind.

Vox was frequently mentioned – i.e. it had high visibility – but received only a small number of express recommendations, always below 6%.

PP (People's Party) showed a significant gap between visibility and number of recommendations: despite receiving frequent mentions (96.3%), it only had a moderate recommendation score (28.2), far behind PSOE.

Impact of language on recommendations

The language of the query played a vital role in the visibility of certain political options. Catalan, for example, produced more varied answers, with an average of 4.78 parties per response, compared to 3.82 for queries made in Spanish.

The use of the co-official languages resulted in the inclusion of parties from those regions, in Catalan. Thus, ERC (Republican Left of Catalonia) and Junts (Together for Catalonia) appeared more frequently when questions were asked in Catalan, EH Bildu (Basque Country Unite) and PNV (Basque Nationalist Party) were mentioned more often in Basque, and BNG had a greater presence in Galician (Galician Nationalist Bloc).

The research confirmed that some parties with little overall presence are more "efficient" when questions are asked in their respective linguistic contexts, as seen with EH Bildu in the Basque market and ERC and CUP (Popular Unity Candidacy) in Catalonia.

What does AI base its political recommendations on?

The AI assistants based their answers on authoritative sources, primarily Wikipedia (958 mentions), followed by national media outlets such as El País (620) and RTVE (505), as well as the parties' own official websites. Gemini was different from the rest in that it barely cited external sources (under 1% of the total), while Grok and ChatGPT accounted for the vast majority of such references.

According to the researchers, the study, which is currently in the process of publication, shows that AI tools act as non-neutral information intermediaries whose answers can vary hugely depending on the platform and language used.

Relevant findings for political communications

Leading this scene, Lalueza, also a researcher with the GAME group linked to the UOC-TRÀNSIC centre, Aced and Gil offer some recommendations for professionals in the sector: