Ignasi Beltran is the dean and a professor in the Faculty of Law and Political Science at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), and a renowned expert in employment law – a field in which he is one of the leading authorities in Spain. His career has been defined by research (with the TAXBUSINESS research group, part of the UOC-DIGIT research center), dissemination and critical analysis, and he combines his work as dean of the Faculty with a constant focus on developments in the labour market, technology and the needs of future professionals in law and politics. We discussed the main challenges in the sector and the strategic priorities of training in legal, criminological and political science against an increasingly complex global backdrop.

The Faculty of Law and Political Science works in an environment defined by conflicts, social changes and technological challenges. What kind of professionals do we need to train to deal with this scenario?

If I had to highlight the main skills, I'd say that they must be curious, with a critical capacity and above all, respectful of diversity. Internalizing the value of humanism and intellectual humility is absolutely crucial. The same applies to accepting the finite nature of our knowledge and this humility. That's the main driving force behind curiosity; when we apply it, we begin to ask ourselves questions and that puts us in a position to question the status quo.

Critical capacity can emerge under these conditions, bringing about and nourishing a "virtuous" spiral of knowledge and personal growth and lifelong learning. If we adopt these three attitudes, the toolbox we use when looking towards the future will expand considerably.

How do the major global changes – geopolitical, climate and demographic – affect the Faculty's current priorities?

Something which is true of all the generations that have come before us is that they had to face a future with a great deal of uncertainty, and each generation probably thought that the times that they were living through were more turbulent than ever before. Our era is obviously no exception. And as Professor Daniel Innerarity said: "Not all of our problems are problems that can or should be solved; some, and perhaps the most important of them, can only be deferred, reframed or tolerated."

In this context, in which we face challenges of enormous complexity and scope, and in which the future is no longer an unknown and is becoming the present, we have to adopt a mindful, dynamic and transformative attitude to our students' changing needs.

Technology forms an interdisciplinary foundation within the Faculty. Which emerging areas require an immediate regulatory response: AI, neurotechnology, cryptocurrencies or cybercrime, or others?

All these issues basically involve possible threats to people. So, if I'm not mistaken, we must strive to put people first and prioritize protecting them over anything else.