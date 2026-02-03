The organized period of research of the UOC Doctoral School is offered in two modes:

Full-time face-to-face teaching mode

Students who are beneficiaries of a competitive predoctoral grant, such as UOC - Doctoral School grants for completing doctoral theses or grants awarded by other agencies (such as the Ministry of Science and Innovation and the University and Research Aid Management Agency, AGAUR), the host institution of which is the Fundació per a la Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (FUOC), are offered a full-time face-to-face study system, with the exception of the methodology courses, the thematic research seminars and the bridging courses liable to be incorporated into their pathway.

The teaching-learning process of the methodology courses, the thematic research seminars and the bridging courses is carried out through the University's Virtual Campus or the virtual environment that has been established. The remaining learning activities, and the research activity undertaken by the students, are usually done in the Doctoral School spaces and at the University's two research centres: IN3 and the eLearn Center.

The building in which the Doctoral School is based is the venue for the doctoral research seminar sessions and the complementary methodology workshops, and preferably where the research group seminars, the final project examinations, the annual progress assessments, etc. are done, and where this group of doctoral students usually conducts their research work, without prejudice to the temporary stays that they take at other higher education institutions or other research centres as part of this activity and the travel that they undertake for their field work and in disseminating their research work.

In accordance with Royal Decree 99/2011, the duration of full-time doctoral studies will be a maximum of 4 years, which will start as of the admission of the doctoral student on to the programme and run until submission of the doctoral thesis. If after this period of 4 years, the application for submission of the thesis has not been made, the Academic Committee may authorize an extension of one year.

Distance education mode

For the remaining students on the organized period of research of the doctoral degree, it is offered in the distance education mode, with the exception of the oral examination of the doctoral thesis, which is face-to-face. In accordance with Royal Decree 99/2011, doctoral students who undertake doctoral studies part time will have 7 years as of admission on to the programme until submission of the doctoral thesis. If after this period of 7 years, the application for submission of the thesis has not been made, the Academic Committee may authorize an extension of an additional year.