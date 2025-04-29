The UOC's eHealth Center, together with the Faculty of Health Sciences and the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications, want to promote research and innovation projects in e-health. To that end, new grants are to be awarded to students and alumni on the Master's Degree in E-Health, Master's Degree in Bioinformatics and Biostatistics or Master's Degree in Data Science who have an idea or who have completed their final project on e-health, and want to put it into practice.

The eHealth Center will award a grant of €3,000 to two winning projects: one of these projects will be chosen from among the proposals presented by students on the Faculty of Health Sciences' Master's Degree in E-Health, and the other will be chosen from among the projects presented by the students on the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications' Master's Degree in Bioinformatics and Biostatistics or Master's Degree in Data Science.

Proposals meeting the requirements will be assessed based on the following criteria:

1. Link between the idea and the field of e-health

2. The proposal's excellence and feasibility

3. Social impact and the 2030 Agenda

4. Gender perspective

5. Candidates' presentation skills

E-health Project: From Idea to Project symposiums

The finalists from among all the proposals submitted will be assessed by a jury of experts, who will select the two best projects to be awarded €3,000. The winning projects will be announced at the E-health Project: From Idea to Project symposiums which will take place on 17 November for the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications, and on 24 November for the Faculty of Health Sciences. Registration for both events is now open. You can register via the following links:

* E-health Project: From Idea to Project – Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications (4 p.m. on 17 November)

* E-health Project: From Idea to Project – Faculty of Health Sciences (4 p.m. on 24 November)

Third edition of the programme

Two projects received grants in the second edition of the programme back in November 2021. The first project – BOOST #Cataract #app – developed an innovative way to evaluate cataract operations in low-income countries, and was presented by Mónica Lecumberri, a student on the Master's Degree in E-Health.

The second project – Early Detection of Alzheimer's Disease Using New Semi-supervised Models – developed research into improvements in the diagnosis of this degenerative disease based on a Facebook AI algorithm, and was presented by Mónica Romero, a student on the Master's Degree in E-Health and the Master's Degree in Bioinformatics and Biostatistics.

Romero and Lecumberri received grants of €3,000, which they are currently using to carry out their projects, with the support of the eHealth Center.