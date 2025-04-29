Students will present their projects at the eHealth Project: from Idea to Project symposium, and the winners will receive €3,000 to take their projects forward.

In an effort to promote research and innovation projects in e-health, the UOC's eHealth Center, together with the Faculty of Health Sciences and the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications, has opened a call for grants aimed at students and alumni from the UOC's Master's Degree in E-Health, the Joint Master's Degree in Bioinformatics and Biostatistics (UOC, UB) and the Master's Degree in Data Science who have completed a final master's degree project on e-health and want to implement it.

The eHealth Center will award a grant of €3,000 to two winning projects: one will be selected from among the proposals submitted by students of the Master's Degree in E-Health from the Faculty of Health Sciences, and the other from among the projects presented by students of the Joint Master's Degree in Bioinformatics and Biostatistics (UOC, UB) and the Master's Degree in Data Science from the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications.

eHealth Project: from Idea to Project

The winning projects will be announced at the eHealth Project: from Idea to Project symposium, which will take place on 18 November for the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications and on 25 November for the Faculty of Health Sciences. Registration for both events is now open. You can sign up via the following links:

* eHealth Project: from Idea to Project, for the Faculty of Health Sciences

* eHealth Project: from Idea to Project, for the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications

At each symposium, the participants will defend their proposal before the jury, which will award a grant of €3,000 to the best project. The jury will be formed by the UOC’s vice president for Strategic Planning and Research, Marta Aymerich, and the director of the eHealth Center, Albert Barberà. Each event will also be attended by the dean of the faculty in question: Ramon Gomis for the Faculty of Health Sciences and Daniel Riera for the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications. The latest symposium will also be attended by Pep Orellana, director of innovation at SDLI Innovation Agency.

Second call

In the first call, which took place in October 2020 and was aimed solely at students on the UOC's Master's Degree in E-Health, the prize was awarded to the QuiròfanHub project, a mobile app which arose from the need to clear up patients' doubts about surgical procedures.

The winning student was Esther Méndez, an anaesthesiologist at Bellvitge University Hospital. She is currently using the €3,000 grant to implement the project with the support of the eHealth Center.