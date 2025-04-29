Dr Joan Comella has dedicated most of his career to innovation. He was director of the Vall d'Hebron Research Institute ( VHIR ) and is currently head of Research and Development at the prestigious SJD Barcelona Children's Hospital , one of the leading paediatric hospitals in Europe. He is also a member of the Advisory Board of the UOC's eHealth Center. In this interview he gives us his vision of the state of innovation in the health sector and in Catalonia and Spain.



How do you see the state of innovation in health in hospitals in our country?



The innovation ecosystem in the hospital environment has seen significant improvements in recent years, thanks to technological development and the hard work of centres and universities, and initiatives promoted by organizations such as the Carlos III Institute of Health (ISCIII), for all Spain, or the Centre for the Development of Industrial Technology (CDTI), in Catalonia. Specific aid from national and European funds has also helped.

Structures to support innovation, both inside and outside hospitals, have been developed, making it possible to transfer research results to the market, create an innovative culture and begin to generate an innovation ecosystem, with the creation of start-ups and spin-offs, investment funds, accelerators and other forms of support for innovation.



What challenges does this innovation system face?

The ecosystem is immature and there's an imbalance between the different autonomous communities. We have a lot of talent in this country and top-class research at international level, but in innovation we're behind. The challenges include retaining talent and transforming knowledge into solutions that have an impact and reach the market, generating economic progress and jobs. And ensuring that they're adopted by the health system.



And what difficulties do entrepreneurs who innovate encounter?

Firstly, they lack funding to be able to tackle the process of developing and clinically validating solutions. And there is also the regulatory process, which in Europe is complex and costly. Moreover, European health systems all have different rules, making it difficult for their products to gain a foothold. Another challenge they face is the difficulty of finding and retaining talent.





What advice would you give to innovators to make it easier for their products to enter the health system?

There are a few key points to bear in mind: innovations must be based on clinical needs that have not yet been met and they must add value with respect to the products already available on the market. It's easier for them to be adopted if they fall within existing product coding categories. A new product that is already certified normally takes about two years to enter the market.



To incorporate new solutions in the health system, we also have options such as innovative public procurement and pre-commercial public procurement. These are funding models that allow healthcare organizations and innovators to adopt shared risk models.