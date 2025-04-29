The Interdisciplinary R&I Hub at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) hosted the eHealth Connect event, organized by the UOC's eHealth Center, on 28 September.

The aim was to create a forum for networking open to all members of the digital health research community, foster interdisciplinarity and raise the profile of the research and projects currently under development.

The eHealth Center organized an exhibition showcasing the R&I in eHealth being carried out at the university, with the participation of 12 research groups and three initiatives at the university promoting digital health.

Xavier Vilajosana, UOC vice rector for Research, Knowledge Transfer and Entrepreneurship, thanked the eHealth Center for the initiative, which brought together research groups working in the field of digital health at the university "in a place designed specifically to foster the exchange of knowledge, interdisciplinarity and transdisciplinarity". Vilajosana highlighted the UOC's commitment to research and transfer, and in the field of digital health in this case.

Marta Aymerich, director of the eHealth Center, welcomed those attending and chaired an event that brought them together under one roof, focusing on the same theme:""Connecting; connecting the eHealth Center's research and expertise with those of other groups in order to contribute to the well-being of all societies, and making the digital transformation in the field of health a reality."

The ADaS Lab, AIWELL, BDLab, Cognitive NeuroLab, e-RLab, eHealth Lab, epi4health, FoodLab, GRECIL, i2TIC, KISON and WINE research groups and the three initiatives working on eHealth at the UOC – the WHO Collaborating Centre in eHealth, the Barcelona Aging Collaboratory (BALL) and the IAU's SDG 3 cluster – presented their latest projects.

You can see the main contributions by these research lines in this thread: