Campus

Knowledge transfer and entrepreneurship services

Knowledge Transfer and Entrepreneurship Office

Turning the UOC's knowledge into social and economic impact

The Knowledge Transfer and Entrepreneurship Office is part of the Knowledge Transfer, Entrepreneurship and Open Science department, within the Office of the Deputy General Manager for Research, Knowledge Transfer and Entrepreneurship. It supports teaching and research staff in identifying, valorizing, protecting, exploiting and transferring research and innovation results, while also fostering entrepreneurial initiatives with the potential to generate impact across the UOC community.

We work to connect the UOC with businesses, public authorities, third-sector organizations, investors and other stakeholders, ensuring that the knowledge generated at the university helps to address real-world challenges facing society and the economy. We take a broad approach to knowledge transfer, encompassing patents and licensing, as well as data, methods, code, protocols, services, collaborative research, projects with businesses and public institutions, and the creation of spin-offs and start-ups.

In the field of entrepreneurship, the Knowledge Transfer and Entrepreneurship Office leads Hubbik, the UOC's entrepreneurship and open innovation platform. It also delivers support, training, mentoring and incubation programmes, while connecting projects from the UOC community and the university's strategic areas with funding opportunities to help them grow.

Our expertise

The Knowledge Transfer and Entrepreneurship Office organizes its work into two closely coordinated segments: knowledge transfer and valorization, and entrepreneurship and venture creation. 

What we do

Knowledge transfer and valorization

We support teaching and research staff and research teams throughout the knowledge transfer lifecycle. This includes identifying research results, protecting and maturing them, connecting them with external partners, and bringing them into practical use. Specifically, we:

  • Identify and valorize research and innovation results with knowledge transfer potential.
  • Define knowledge transfer strategies and market roadmaps for priority projects.
  • Protect research and innovation results through intellectual and industrial property rights.
  • Advise on and support proof-of-concept projects, prototypes, and technology and knowledge maturation activities.
  • Promote collaborative research and innovation through contracts with businesses, public authorities and other organizations.
  • Negotiate and support licensing agreements, service contracts and other exploitation pathways.
  • Nurture the creation of UOC spin-offs.
  • Identify funding opportunities and assist with funding applications for knowledge transfer and entrepreneurship calls.
  • Encourage knowledge transfer activities and monitor impact through indicators and evidence. 

Entrepreneurship and venture creation (Hubbik)

Through Hubbik, we support entrepreneurial projects from the UOC community and initiatives linked to the university's research and knowledge areas, helping them mature from concept to market readiness. Specifically, we:

  • Identify, support and validate business ideas and entrepreneurial projects.
  • Provide guidance throughout the entrepreneurial journey and deliver business training through our online incubator.
  • Support the maturation of projects, business models and business plans.
  • Provide legal advice on company formation.
  • Support business consolidation, growth and acceleration.
  • Connect projects with internal and external funding opportunities, investors and support networks.
  • Run entrepreneurship programmes such as SpinUOC, EduTECH Emprèn and other strategic initiatives.
  • Promote networking and visibility through events such as the UOC Investment Forum and 4YFN.

An integrated approach

The Knowledge Transfer and Entrepreneurship Office is part of the Knowledge Transfer, Entrepreneurship and Open Science department and works closely with the Open Science Office and the other units within the Office of the Deputy General Manager for Research, Knowledge Transfer and Entrepreneurship to provide researchers with comprehensive support. This collaboration helps to connect knowledge transfer, entrepreneurship and open science across the knowledge value chain. We work particularly closely with:

  • Research Promotion Office
  • R&KT Project Management Office
  • Research labs
  • Research Ethics Committee
  • Doctoral School

➜ To contact the Knowledge Transfer and Entrepreneurship Office, please write to: transfer_ari@uoc.edu.