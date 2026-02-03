Turning the UOC's knowledge into social and economic impact

The Knowledge Transfer and Entrepreneurship Office is part of the Knowledge Transfer, Entrepreneurship and Open Science department, within the Office of the Deputy General Manager for Research, Knowledge Transfer and Entrepreneurship. It supports teaching and research staff in identifying, valorizing, protecting, exploiting and transferring research and innovation results, while also fostering entrepreneurial initiatives with the potential to generate impact across the UOC community.

We work to connect the UOC with businesses, public authorities, third-sector organizations, investors and other stakeholders, ensuring that the knowledge generated at the university helps to address real-world challenges facing society and the economy. We take a broad approach to knowledge transfer, encompassing patents and licensing, as well as data, methods, code, protocols, services, collaborative research, projects with businesses and public institutions, and the creation of spin-offs and start-ups.

In the field of entrepreneurship, the Knowledge Transfer and Entrepreneurship Office leads Hubbik, the UOC's entrepreneurship and open innovation platform. It also delivers support, training, mentoring and incubation programmes, while connecting projects from the UOC community and the university's strategic areas with funding opportunities to help them grow.