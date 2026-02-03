Campus

Open science services

Open Science Office

Making the UOC's research open, responsible, visible and reusable

The Open Science Office is part of the Knowledge Transfer, Entrepreneurship and Open Science department, within the Office of the Deputy General Manager for Research, Knowledge Transfer and Entrepreneurship. It provides the technical support behind the UOC's commitment to advancing open science and reforming research assessment. 

Open science encourages the open, collaborative and responsible creation and sharing of knowledge so that it can be verified, reused and harnessed to achieve a greater scientific, social, cultural and economic impact. This applies to all types of research output, from publications to methods, data and code.

The Open Science Office provides cross-cutting services for teaching and research staff, researchers and doctoral students throughout the research lifecycle.  These include research strategy, information discovery, FAIR data management, open access publishing through the UOC's O2 Repository, and guidance on emerging approaches to qualitative research assessment and research accreditation.

Our expertise

The Open Science Office organizes its work around the university's core open science services: repositories and open access, research data management, responsible research assessment and metrics, training, and support for institutional policies. Specifically, we:

  • Provide guidance on open access publishing and compliance with funder requirements.
  • Support the publication of research outputs and manage APC vouchers.
  • Support the publication and visibility of content in the UOC's O2 Repository.
  • Advise on copyright, depositable versions and open access routes.
  • Provide guidance on data management plans.
  • Support research data management in line with the FAIR principles.
  • Advise on data repositories, including CORA.RDR and subject-specific repositories.
  • Promote best practices for documenting, preserving and reusing research data.
  • Support research assessment and accreditation.
  • Advise on responsible metrics, bibliometrics, altmetrics and evidence of impact.
  • Support researchers with bibliometric and literature searches.
  • Support the CoARA Committee and the implementation of the CoARA Action Plan. 
  • Deliver training sessions on open science for teaching and research staff, researchers and doctoral students.
  • Support the university's open science policies.
  • Implement the UOC's Open Knowledge Action Plan.
  • Produce and monitor open science indicators, as well as reports on scientific output, open access, APCs, collaboration and impact.
  • Support researchers in managing their digital identity.

To request a service from the Open Science Office, please click here.

An integrated approach

The Open Science Office is part of the Knowledge Transfer, Entrepreneurship and Open Science department and works closely with the Knowledge Transfer and Entrepreneurship Office and the other units within the Office of the Deputy General Manager for Research, Knowledge Transfer and Entrepreneurship. This collaboration is key to ensuring that open access to publications, methods, data and code supports new models of collaboration, innovation, knowledge transfer and social impact. We work particularly closely with:

  • Research Promotion Office
  • R&KT Project Management Office
  • Research labs
  • Research Ethics Committee
  • Doctoral School
  • Library and Learning Resources

Contact us

If you have any questions or would like to find out more about the Open Science Office's services, please write to: ciencia_oberta@uoc.edu.