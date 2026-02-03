Open science services

Making the UOC's research open, responsible, visible and reusable

The Open Science Office is part of the Knowledge Transfer, Entrepreneurship and Open Science department, within the Office of the Deputy General Manager for Research, Knowledge Transfer and Entrepreneurship. It provides the technical support behind the UOC's commitment to advancing open science and reforming research assessment.

Open science encourages the open, collaborative and responsible creation and sharing of knowledge so that it can be verified, reused and harnessed to achieve a greater scientific, social, cultural and economic impact. This applies to all types of research output, from publications to methods, data and code.

The Open Science Office provides cross-cutting services for teaching and research staff, researchers and doctoral students throughout the research lifecycle. These include research strategy, information discovery, FAIR data management, open access publishing through the UOC's O2 Repository, and guidance on emerging approaches to qualitative research assessment and research accreditation.