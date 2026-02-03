Campus

Research services

We provide the tools and support you need to facilitate your research and innovation work at the UOC. Explore the main services available to you below:

Research Management and Promotion

Supporting research at the UOC

The Research Management and Promotion department supports researchers throughout the research lifecycle, from identifying funding opportunities to ensuring the successful completion of their projects.

We are committed to delivering professional, efficient services tailored to the needs of the research community. Our work helps researchers secure funding, manage projects, develop research talent and continuously improve the processes and services that underpin research at the UOC.

As part of the Office of the Deputy General Manager for Research, Knowledge Transfer and Entrepreneurship, we help strengthen the university's research capacity and foster an environment that drives outstanding research with an academic and societal impact.

Our expertise

The department is organized into two specialized offices that work together to provide researchers with comprehensive support throughout the research lifecycle.

Research Promotion Office

The Research Promotion Office leads initiatives aimed at strengthening the UOC's research capacity. This involves securing funding, developing talent, promoting research and continuously improving the services and processes that support the research community.

What we do:

  • Secure competitive research funding.
  • Develop and submit proposals.
  • Support research talent and career development.
  • Promote national and international mobility.
  • Manage internal research funding calls.

To contact the Research Promotion Office, please write to: preaward_ari@uoc.edu

R&I Project Management Office

The R&I Project Management Office supports researchers throughout their research and knowledge transfer projects, providing administrative, technical and financial assistance to ensure efficient management and compliance with the requirements of funding bodies.

What we do:

  • Plan and launch R&I projects.
  • Provide administrative and financial management.
  • Monitor technical and financial progress.
  • Prepare grant and funding reports.

To contact the R&I Project Management Office, please write to: postaward_ari@uoc.edu

An integrated approach

The Research Management and Promotion department is part of the Office of the Deputy General Manager for Research, Knowledge Transfer and Entrepreneurship and works closely with its other units to provide researchers with comprehensive support:

  • Knowledge Transfer and Entrepreneurship Office
  • Open Science Office
  • Research labs
  • Research Ethics Committee

Contact us

If you need support or have any questions about research management or research promotion, please send us an email at:  area_ri@uoc.edu