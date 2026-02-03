Research services

Supporting research at the UOC

The Research Management and Promotion department supports researchers throughout the research lifecycle, from identifying funding opportunities to ensuring the successful completion of their projects.

We are committed to delivering professional, efficient services tailored to the needs of the research community. Our work helps researchers secure funding, manage projects, develop research talent and continuously improve the processes and services that underpin research at the UOC.

As part of the Office of the Deputy General Manager for Research, Knowledge Transfer and Entrepreneurship, we help strengthen the university's research capacity and foster an environment that drives outstanding research with an academic and societal impact.