UOC Labs
What are UOC Labs?
UOC Labs are collaborative research and experimentation environments designed to foster teaching and interdisciplinary innovation. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and specialist services open to society, they act as key nodes in the knowledge ecosystem, bringing together technology transfer, learning and societal impact to address the challenges of our time.
Do you want to reserve equipment, or visit or make use of our facilities?
To allow us to adapt to your needs, we offer two ways to access UOC Labs:
External access
Other companies, institutions or research centres can request use of the UOC Labs via this email: uoclabs@uoc.edu
What do we offer you?
Audiovisual and multimedia production
We help give your ideas shape and sound. We can provide spaces and technical equipment to make professional-level recordings. We can edit your products, taking care of the audio, video and transitions. Alternatively, we can loan you audiovisual equipment if you'd rather do it all yourself
Technology and infrastructure
We provide the tools, knowledge and support you need to integrate technology into teaching practice and tech environments. We can provide access to the platform, create software to fit your needs, and help with server management and hosting.
Fabrication and prototyping
Accurately bring your designs to life: we can 3D-print and digitize objects and documents. We can develop custom components and help you create functional prototypes. We can also produce graphic and visual materials on a variety of media for you to use for presentations, conferences or scientific documentation.
Cyber-physical systems and electronics
We offer equipment and infrastructure for your research in cyber-physical systems. We have advanced radio-frequency technology and networks with which you can run tests. And our electronics lab lets you accurately and independently prototype and validate components.
Data analysis and methodology
We can provide advice on research, ranging from data analysis to the methodological design of studies. We'll help you give your project a scientifically sound structure and draw well-founded conclusions. We can also help you use quantitative and qualitative analysis software.
Health and psychology
We support research in human health and behaviour through physical and nutritional studies, advanced neuroscience methods, and observation in controlled settings. We can provide a room with one-way mirrors as well as tools for data analysis and interventions.
Virtual reality and immersive technologies
We provide support in the creation of virtual, augmented and mixed reality projects designed for research, training or innovation with real-world applications. We can provide dedicated spaces and equipment to experiment with immersive technologies and explore new forms of interaction.