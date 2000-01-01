Campus

Extracurricular internships

Non-curricular internships are not part of the degree programme. However, they provide an opportunity to apply and consolidate knowledge in your field of study.

They may be done at organizations or institutions in Spain or abroad, helping you gain professional experience.

Characteristics

Duration of the internship

The internship's maximum duration depends on the course of study that the student has chosen.

The table below gives the maximum number of internship hours that can be taken for each course type followed by the student.

Course typeMaximum number of internship hoursMaximum number of hours per academic year
Bachelor’s degrees with 240 credits (4 years)3,000750
Bachelor’s degrees with 180 credits (3 years)2,250750
Master’s degrees up to 90 credits1,125750
Master’s degrees up to 60 credits750-
Postgraduate courses375-
Specializations187.5-

 

Remember that two agreements at most can be signed at the same internship centre. The maximum duration of each agreement per academic year is 750 hours (provided that your course's maximum internship duration allows this).

If a second agreement is signed, there must be a one-month gap between the two agreements. The second agreement's formative project must include tasks that are different from those included in the first agreement.

Internship option

Profession-focused internships are internships associated with an external internship centre. These internships may be:

  • "on-site", that is, they require the student's physical presence at the centre during the entire internship
  • "virtual", being performed remotely in a teleworking format
  • blended, which is a combination of the previous options.

On-site

They require the student's physical presence at the centre during the entire internship.

On-line

They are performed remotely in a distance format.

Blended

A combination of the previous options.

Either way, students are placed in a "real-life" learning context, dealing with the reality of their professional field.

Requirements for performing non-curricular internships

During the internship, students must be enrolled on one of the following course types: bachelor's degree, master's degree, postgraduate course or specialization course.

Bachelor's degree students must have passed 50% of the programme's credits (adding the credits you have passed, the credits that have been recognized and the credits for which you have enrolled).

The internship must be related with the course being taken.

Students who have just been admitted or who are not studying any other course when they apply for an internship have to wait until teaching starts before they can start on the internship.

How to apply for the non-curricular internships

01.

Go to the internships tool, look for the non-curricular internships call for this academic year, and register there.

02.

Once registered, the student can apply for the offers he or she is most interested in.

03.

The internship centre will carry out its selection process; if the student is selected, we’ll verify that he or she fulfils the academic requirements to do the internship.

04.

When these requirements have been validated, we’ll send the student the internship agreement. Once this agreement has all the signatures required the student is able to start the internship.