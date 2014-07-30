Internships
The UOC Internship and Mobility Services will manage your external academic internship, connecting you directly with the professional world.
Through educational cooperation agreements, organizations and institutions welcome students into their teams to help nurture young talent, while you complement your studies with hands-on experience alongside professionals in your field.
Types of internships
Curricular internships
These courses are part of the programme of studies and in which the student receives personalized academic supervision. A professional from the internship centre and a teacher ensure that the internship is carried out in accordance with the agreed formative project.
Extracurricular internships
They are not part of any programme of studies, although they must be related with the course of study that the student is taking. They are voluntary internships.