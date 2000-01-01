Internships at non-profit organizations
We promote the development of social competencies that go beyond the curriculum and are directly connected to our programmes of study.
Students at the UOC can complete internships at non-profit and third-sector organizations with a dual aim:
To train to be professionals with a critical perspective, an understanding of different social realities and an awareness of global and local challenges.
To contribute to the transformation of society, generating a positive social impact in collaboration with local community organizations.
If you represent an NGO, organization or institution with a social mission, collaborate with the UOC as an internship centre. Register here.