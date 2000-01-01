Internships at non-profit organizations

Students at the UOC can complete internships at non-profit and third-sector organizations with a dual aim:

To train to be professionals with a critical perspective , an understanding of different social realities and an awareness of global and local challenges.

To contribute to the transformation of society, generating a positive social impact in collaboration with local community organizations.

If you represent an NGO, organization or institution with a social mission, collaborate with the UOC as an internship centre. Register here.