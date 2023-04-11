Online Doctoral Programme in Bioinformática / Bioinformàtics (interuniversitary: UAB, UB, UdG, UdL, UVic-UCC, UPC, URV, UOC)
Presentation
Given that any researcher in the fields of Life Sciences or Health is nowadays a user of Bioinformatics, the intention of this Doctoral Programme in Bioinformatics is to train students to be outstanding researchers who can contribute new methods, knowledge and tools for both present and future users of Bioinformatics.
This high-level training in Bioinformatics research opens up a wide range of career options for students, as well as academic opportunities. There is currently an ever-growing demand for professionals with this level of training, coming from hospitals and the pharmaceutical, biotech and agro-food industries. Companies in these sectors are generally highly active in terms of their RD&I, this being essential if they wish to maintain or improve their competitive position. The explosion in the biological data handled by hospitals and businesses (the big data paradigm) and the need to develop procedures to correctly interpret these data (in the context of an inst...
Official qualification
The UOC's Doctoral Programme of Bioinformatics (interuniversity: UAB, UPC, UdG, UdL, UOC, UVic-UCC, UB and URV) is a programme that has been approved by the Spanish Universities Council, and its implementation has been authorized by the Government of Catalonia, in accordance with current legislation.
The UOC's doctoral programmes have full academic validity throughout Spain; where such is the intention, they are qualifications to perform regulated professions, in accordance with the regulations applicable in each case.
The certificates for these programmes are issued together with a Diploma Supplement (DS), providing details of what the student studied, their results, the professional competencies obtained and the qualification's level in the Spanish higher education system; the aim of this is to facilitate recognition of the qualification and promote students' and graduates' mobility within the European Higher Education Area (EHEA).
In other countri...
Start
6 Mar 2023
Online
100%
Admission: March 6, 2023
Languages: English
Official qualification
Fully online method
World's first ever online university
Personalized guidance and support
Programme quality
The quality of this degree programme is endorsed by the Catalan University Quality Assurance Agency (AQU), which ensures that rigorous standards, including those demanded by the EHEA, are met.
