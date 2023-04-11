Campus
Online Doctoral Programme in Business Management (interuniversity: UPC, UPM, UPCT, UOC)

Presentation

The doctoral programme in Business Administration and Management seeks to inspire, develop and channel research in areas related to economics and the world of business.

The strategic alliance between the four participating universities enhances the possibility of leveraging synergies and mutually benefiting from the complementary strengths of a critical mass of high-quality research teams. An active partnership such as this will boost research potential and open the door to new areas and lines of doctoral research. To further our already advanced knowledge of business analysis and other concomitant lines of research, the participating universities jointly contribute their wealth of unique experiences in relation to the complexities of the digital economy and knowledge society, as well as a shared approach to applied economics.

Doctoral students will find a wide range of research lines and methods in the programme, meaning they have ample opportunities to undertake research relating to their interests and concerns. They will also join research groups that have earned established status and funding, collaborating with teams of proven ability.

The doctoral programme in Business Administration and Management entails developing and directing research in this field of study and relating to the wider field of economics, with particular attention to business management, the employment market and the tourism sector.

Official qualification

The UOC's Doctoral Programme of Business Management (interuniversity: UPC, UPM, UPCT, UOC) is a programme that has been approved by the Spanish Universities Council, and its implementation has been authorized by the Government of Catalonia, in accordance with current legislation.

The UOC's doctoral programmes have full academic validity throughout Spain; where such is the intention, they are qualifications to perform regulated professions, in accordance with the regulations applicable in each case. 

The certificates for these programmes are issued together with a Diploma Supplement (DS), providing details of what the student studied, their results, the professional competencies obtained and the qualification's level in the Spanish higher education system; the aim of this is to facilitate recognition of the qualification and promote students' and graduates' mobility within the European Higher Education Area (EHEA). 

In other countries, the validity of the official university qualifications issued by the UOC will depend on each specific country's education laws.

Doctoral Programme in Business Management (interuniversity: UPC, UPM, UPCT, UOC)

Students studying full-time will complete the programme in a maximum of 3 years and, if studying part-time, a maximum of 5 years, from admission to the programme to the doctoral thesis' defence. This timeframe does not include maternity or paternity leave or such long-term sick leave that the Academic Committee may consider appropriate.

Type of training activityDurationTeaching  modeTimingCompulsory or optional
CoursesOne semesterOnlineDuring the research periodRecommendable
Training complements One semesterOnlineFirst year (first or second semester)Optional
Training worshops Two monthsOnlineDuring the research periodHighly recommendable
Courses on research, transference and entrepreneurshipOne semesterOnlineDuring the research periodOptional
Workshops 10 hoursOn-siteDuring the research periodOptional

Itinerary and duration

The maximum duration of the programme is three years if pursued full-time and five years if part-time, counting from the doctoral candidate's admission to the programme until presentation of the doctoral thesis. Calculation of this period does not include parental leave or extended sick leave the Academic Commission of the programme considers justified.

Research lines

Doctoral Programme in Business Management (interuniversity: UPC, UPM, UPCT, UOC)

Academic team

  • David Masip Rodó

    PhD in Computer Engineering (UAB). He teaches courses on artificial intelligence, infographic, computer vision and business intelligence. He is currently the director of the UOC Doctoral School. His research focuses on the study of computer vision algorithms dedicated to the analysis of human behaviour, facial perception and object and scene recognition.

Doctoral Programme in Business Management (interuniversity: UPC, UPM, UPCT, UOC)

Access requirements

General requirements

To be eligible for the doctoral program, candidates must meet the general requirements of the University and those specific to the programme.

First, prospective candidates must demonstrate that they meet one of the following requirements:

  • Holding an official Spanish bachelor's degree, or equivalent, and a university master's degree, or equivalent, and having completed at least 300 ECTS credits in these two programmes.
  • Holding an official Spanish university degree, corresponding to previous regulations of university teaching, and having completed a minimum of 300 ECTS credits in all official university studies, of which at least 60 must be at master's level.
Applicants who have not passed the Introduction to Research credits on a university master's degree programme will need to take the appropriate bridging courses.

In the case of applicants who only have an official university bachelor's degree certificate which, in accordance with the rules of EU law, has a duration of 300 ECTS credits, or have not taken and passed a minimum number of Introduction to Research credits in a university master's degree programme, their continuation in the doctoral programme is conditional upon them passing the bridging courses corresponding to the Introduction to Research module, pathway or courses for the corresponding period of academic training.

Either Catalan or Spanish can be used to study on the programme, although a command of English is highly recommended.

Admission requirements

In addition to the general and additional requirements stipulated by the University itself, the Business Management doctoral programme has the following specific requirements:

  • If you're not a citizen of an English-speaking country, you must provide proof of a level of English equal to or higher than B2 in accordance with the Common European Framework of Reference (CEFR). Higher levels of proficiency (C1 or C2) will be valued as a plus.
  • If you have attended school or have completed a bachelor's or master's degree (or equivalent qualification with regards to enrolment in the doctorate programme) in English in a country where English is an official language, you will be deemed to have an equivalent level to the one required.
The UOC's Centre for Modern Languages offers English courses to attain the minimum level required for admission into the different doctoral programmes.

The UOC offers an online English language proficiency test, which can be accessed via this link, to accredit your knowledge of English. A score of between 72 and 94 accredits a level corresponding to B2 as defined by the CEFR. When taking this test, you must specify the code that corresponds to the UOC (Universitat Oberta de Catalunya): 4418. This code does not exempt the student from paying the corresponding exam cost and fees.

Meeting the above requirements does not guarantee admission to the doctoral programme. These requirements must be met in order to apply for admission to the doctoral programme and for this application to be assessed.

If you apply for a UOC grant, you must accredit a level equal to or higher than B2 from the time of application. For other grants, financial aid or research contracts, please consult the terms and conditions and requirements for each case (level of English and part-time or full-time format).

Admission documents

If you are applying for admission to a UOC doctoral programme, you must provide the following documentation:

  • A photocopy of your identity card or passport.
  • A cover letter written in English addressing the following subjects: (1) your motivation for applying; (2) your research interests and their fit within the research lines and groups involved in the programme; (3) the type of training set-up you are interested in pursuing (distance or on-site) and a justification of your decision; and (4) your time dedication (full- or part-time) and a justified reason for this choice. 
  • A curriculum vitae in English listing the master's degree or postgraduate programmes and courses that you have successfully completed and which bear some relation to the research interests you have laid out in your cover letter, as well as any scientific output you are responsible for.
University degrees obtained in higher education systems outside the EHEA and not recognised in Spain must be authenticated through diplomatic channels (or, if applicable, using the apostille of the Hague Convention). When the certificates, degrees and academic transcripts are not in one of the official languages of Spain or in English, they must be accompanied by documentation of their certified translation to Catalan, Spanish or English. Failure to submit this documentation or discrepancies between the information it contains and that provided in the application may result in denial of admission to the doctoral programme.

Once the entrance documentation has been reviewed and your application has been accepted, admission to the doctoral programme is conditional on the presentation of official documentation.

Evaluation criteria

Admissions to the programme will be made during the academic year in the periods established for the purpose. Every application for admission will be studied and assessed by the doctoral programme's Academic Committee in accordance with the academic excellence and suitability criteria defined below. These criteria will be used for ranking applications in the event that the number of applications exceeds the number of places offered. In any event, the minimum score on the academic excellence and suitability criteria is 60 out of a possible 100 points. 

Suitability criteriaAssessmentScoring
Fit within a research group                                                                                           [0-100]

 

Calendar

You can see the calendar for the interuniversity doctoral programme in Business Administration and Management on its web page.
Doctoral Programme in Business Management (interuniversity: UPC, UPM, UPCT, UOC)

Request access

Apply for the Welcome and Information Service is a free, no-obligation procedure that provides you with a user name and password that will allow you to enter the UOC's Virtual Campus, from where you will be able to:

1.    Contact experts who will help you settle any doubts you may have about applying.
2.    Consult the Campus Secretary's Office for information about the programme of studies, enrolment prices, documentation, etc.

Access requirements

Before requesting access, check that you meet the requirements for the programme you want to be admitted to.

Access form

On the access form, you must give your personal details and the educational level you have attained.

Access Documentation

You will find a list of the documentation you need when you request access and can consult the Campus Secretary's Office.

Virtual campus

After you have requested access, you will receive a user name and password that will allow you to access the Virtual Campus, where you will find all the information and resources you may need.

Researcher

You will find the information to contact the lead researcher in the "research lines" section. The researcher can provide support for preparing your application and will be your sponsor, if he or she agrees. Once you have been admitted to the programme, he or she will advise and guide you in choosing courses, in accordance with your prior academic background, your interests and the amount of time you have.

Virtual Secretary's Office

There is a Procedure on the Campus where you can consult and manage all academic matters, such as viewing the programme of studies, payment options or the discounts available. 

You can complete the admission form the virtual campus Procedures / Doctoral programme admission documentation, where you will have to give your academic details, whether you want to apply for a grant and the research line you are interested in. 

You must submit an enrolment proposal after having chosen the courses you want to follow during the semester, which your tutor will analyse so that you can complete enrolment with his or her counselling. It is a step prior to completing enrolment.

Having completed the previous step, you must attach the documentation in the same section. You can see which documentation you must attach in the corresponding section within Procedures / Doctoral programme admission documentation.

When you have completed all the steps, the doctoral programme's academic committee will assess the applications that have been submitted. 

If you pass the first phase of the admission process, you will receive notification confirming that you have entered the second phase and a telephone interview will be scheduled.

If you pass the second phase of the admission process, you will receive notification to confirm that you have been admitted. You will have a maximum of one month (counting from the admission notification) to confirm your acceptance of the place on the doctoral programme; if this confirmation from you is not received, you will not be admitted to the programme.

It is at this point that you will be able to complete enrolment, choosing your preferred payment option from among those available. If you are eligible for any of the discounts stated in the Price Decree, you will have to submit the appropriate documentation, following the instructions given by the virtual Secretary's Office.

Remember that once you have enrolled, you will have ten days to send the admission documentation.

The Government of Catalonia establishes the public prices for credits and other academic services charged by public universities in Catalonia and the UOC. You can consult the prices in Decree 125/2023, of June 28th.

The fees will be those applicable when enrolment is completed. Subject to annual revisions.

Price and enrolment Fees
Price per credit
32,28€/cr*
Price per learning resources credit
15,16€/cr*
Biannual Fees
Fee for supervision, tutorship and continous assessment of the doctoral thesis
200,56€
Fee for the management of your record
54,54€
Fee for learning support services
101,47€
Fees
Fee for requesting your certificate
218,15€
Fee for oral examination and defence of the doctoral thesis
156,87€
Fee for requesting your record
54,54€
Academic pathway

