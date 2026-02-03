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Doctoral programme in Business Management (interuniversity: UPC, UPM, UPCT, UOC)

Presentation

The doctoral programme in Business Administration and Management seeks to inspire, develop and channel research in areas related to economics and the world of business.

The strategic alliance between the four participating universities enhances the possibility of leveraging synergies and mutually benefiting from the complementary strengths of a critical mass of high-quality research teams. An active partnership such as this will boost research potential and open the door to new areas and lines of doctoral research. To further our already advanced knowledge of business analysis and other concomitant lines of research, the participating universities jointly contribute their wealth of unique experiences in relation to the complexities of the digital economy and knowledge society, as well as a shared approach to applied economics.

The fast-paced nature of technological change brings about accelerated transformations in the skill set needed to properly analyse and lead business organizations.

The doctoral programme in Business Administration and Management seeks to inspire, develop and channel research in areas related to economics and the world of business.

The strategic alliance between the four participating universities enhances the possibility of leveraging synergies and mutually benefiting from the complementary strengths of a critical mass of high-quality research teams. An active partnership such as this will boost research potential and open the door to new areas and lines of doctoral research. To further our already advanced knowledge of business analysis and other concomitant lines of research, the participating universities jointly contribute their wealth of unique experiences in relation to the complexities of the digital economy and knowledge society, as well as a shared approach to applied economics.

The fast-paced nature of technological change brings about accelerated transformations in the skill set needed to properly analyse and lead business organizations. The doctoral programme thus provides new opportunities for students to acquire complex and versatile skills. It places a strong emphasis on knowledge transfer, which can benefit the production system by delivering improvements and innovations or a greater ability to analyse organizations and the environments in which they operate.

Doctoral students will find a wide range of research lines and methods in the programme, meaning they have ample opportunities to undertake research relating to their interests and concerns. They will also join research groups that have earned established status and funding, collaborating with teams of proven ability.

The doctoral programme in Business Administration and Management entails developing and directing research in this field of study and relating to the wider field of economics, with particular attention to business management, the employment market and the tourism sector.

 

Competencies

The doctoral programme develops the following basic competencies (as per Spain&#39;s Royal Decrees RD 99/2011 and RD 576/2023):

C1. Systematic understanding of a field of study and mastery of the research skills and methods related to this field.

C2. Conceiving, designing or creating, putting into practice and adopting a substantial research or creation process.

C3. Contributing to expanding the frontiers of knowledge through original research.

C4. Developing a critical analysis and assessment and synthesizing new and complex ideas.

C5. Communicating with the academic and scientific community and with society in general regarding the student&#39;s areas of knowledge, employing the formats and languages habitually used in their international scientific community.

C6. Fostering scientific, technological, social, artistic or cultural progress in a knowledge- based society, in academic and professional settings.

C7. Fostering open science and citizen science (in accordance with Article 12 of Spain&#39;s Organic Law 2/2023, of 22 March) so as to contribute to the status of scientific knowledge as a common good, with assessment of the doctoral student&#39;s performance of interdisciplinary activities relating to the different aspects of open science and citizen science, and the development of skills in both disciplines through microcredentials or similar.

 

Admission profiles

Recommended admission profiles

A1) Candidates with an official qualification in Business Administration and Management or similar.

These candidates have already acquired the competencies necessary for embarking upon the PhD programme. There is therefore no need for them to complete any bridging courses on the topic of their chosen line of research.

A2) Candidates with an official qualification in the line of research chosen for their doctoral thesis.

These candidates have already acquired the competencies necessary for embarking upon the PhD programme. There is therefore no need for them to complete any bridging courses on the topic of their chosen line of research.

A3) Candidates with an official qualification in another field that includes a Business Administration and Management-related specialization associated with the line of research chosen for their doctoral thesis.

These candidates have already acquired the competencies necessary for embarking upon the PhD programme. There is therefore no need for them to complete any bridging courses on the topic of their chosen line of research.

A4) Candidates with an official qualification in another field but with proven professional experience associated with the line of research chosen for their doctoral thesis.

In such case, the PhD programme academic committee will assess whether the candidate has acquired the competencies necessary for embarking upon the PhD programme. In such case, candidates with this profile will not have to complete any bridging courses on the topic of their chosen line of research.

B1) Candidates with research training and/or experience.

These candidates have already acquired the competencies necessary for embarking upon the PhD programme. Therefore, candidates with this profile do not have to complete any bridging courses on scientific methodology.

B2) Candidates without research training and/or experience.

These candidates have not acquired the competencies necessary for embarking upon the PhD programme. Candidates with this profile will therefore have to complete bridging courses on scientific methodology. Specifically, they must participate in the Introductory Programme on Management Research (IPMR) offered by the coordinating university.

 

Career opportunities

Thanks to its interdisciplinary nature, there are a wide variety of career opportunities resulting from this PhD programme. In addition to those in the academic world (teaching and research), the PhD programme boosts the credentials of those seeking a professional future in public or private companies. In the business world and in public administrations, a doctorate in Business Administration and Management can help open the door to senior management and board positions. What&#39;s more, many companies (particularly those with R&amp;D&amp;I departments) with a need for highly trained analysts to improve their products and services are increasingly calling for professionals with a doctorate in Business Administration and Management.

Other opportunities include careers in research at both national and international research centres, as well as in the research services and departments of large corporate groups and non governmental organizations (NGOs).

Official qualification

The UOC's Doctoral Programme of Business Management (interuniversity: UPC, UPM, UPCT, UOC) is a programme that has been approved by the Spanish Universities Council, and its implementation has been authorized by the Government of Catalonia, in accordance with current legislation.

The UOC's doctoral programmes have full academic validity throughout Spain; where such is the intention, they are qualifications to perform regulated professions, in accordance with the regulations applicable in each case. 

The certificates for these programmes are issued together with a Diploma Supplement (DS), providing details of what the student studied, their results, the professional competencies obtained and the qualification's level in the Spanish higher education system; the aim of this is to facilitate recognition of the qualification and promote students' and graduates' mobility within the European Higher Education Area (EHEA). 

In other countries, the validity of the official university qualifications issued by the UOC will depend on each specific country's education laws.

Official qualification


The UOC's Doctoral Programme of Business Management (interuniversity: UPC, UPM, UPCT, UOC) is a programme that has been approved by the Spanish Universities Council, and its implementation has been authorized by the Government of Catalonia, in accordance with current legislation.

The UOC's doctoral programmes have full academic validity throughout Spain; where such is the intention, they are qualifications to perform regulated professions, in accordance with the regulations applicable in each case. 

The certificates for these programmes are issued together with a Diploma Supplement (DS), providing details of what the student studied, their results, the professional competencies obtained and the qualification's level in the Spanish higher education system; the aim of this is to facilitate recognition of the qualification and promote students' and graduates' mobility within the European Higher Education Area (EHEA). 

In other countries, the validity of the official university qualifications issued by the UOC will depend on each specific country's education laws.

  • Start

    23 Sep 2027

  • Online

    100%

  • Admission: March 10, 2026

  • Languages: English, Spanish, Catalan

  • Official qualification

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Programme quality

The quality of this degree programme is endorsed by the Catalan University Quality Assurance Agency (AQU), which ensures that rigorous standards, including those demanded by the EHEA, are met.

AQU quality seal

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Doctoral programme in Business Management (interuniversity: UPC, UPM, UPCT, UOC)

Programme of study

Study plan

Students studying full-time will complete the programme in a maximum of 3 years and, if studying part-time, a maximum of 7 years, from admission to the programme to the doctoral thesis' defence. This timeframe does not include maternity or paternity leave or such long-term sick leave that the Academic Committee may consider appropriate.

Type of training activityDurationTeaching  modeTimingCompulsory or optional
CoursesOne semesterOnlineDuring the research periodRecommendable
Training complements One semesterOnlineFirst year (first or second semester)Optional
Training worshops Two monthsOnlineDuring the research periodHighly recommendable
Courses on research, transference and entrepreneurshipOne semesterOnlineDuring the research periodOptional
Workshops 10 hoursOn-siteDuring the research periodOptional

Itinerary and duration

The maximum duration of the programme is four years if pursued full-time and seven years if part-time, counting from the doctoral candidate's admission to the programme until presentation of the doctoral thesis. Calculation of this period does not include parental leave or extended sick leave the Academic Commission of the programme considers justified.

Research lines

More information
Doctoral programme in Business Management (interuniversity: UPC, UPM, UPCT, UOC)

Academic team

Doctoral School Management

  • Ferran Adelantado Freixer

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Doctoral programme in Business Management (interuniversity: UPC, UPM, UPCT, UOC)

Call for applications

General requirements

To be admitted to the doctoral programme, applicants must meet both the general requirements stipulated by the UOC and the programme's specific requirements.

First of all, students must submit proof of meeting one of the following sets of requirements:

  • Hold an official Spanish bachelor's degree (or equivalent) and an official university master's degree (or equivalent), having passed at least 300 ECTS credits in the two degree courses.
  • Hold an official Spanish university degree that was issued under a former university education system (a licenciatura, arquitectura or ingeniería degree) and corresponds to level 3 of the MECES (Marco español de cualificaciones para la educación superior) framework.
  • Hold an official university degree that was issued in a European Higher Education Area (EHEA) country, entitles the holder to admission to doctoral studies in that country, and corresponds to level 7 of the European Qualifications Framework (EQF).

General requirements


To be admitted to the doctoral programme, applicants must meet both the general requirements stipulated by the UOC and the programme's specific requirements.

First of all, students must submit proof of meeting one of the following sets of requirements:

  • Hold an official Spanish bachelor's degree (or equivalent) and an official university master's degree (or equivalent), having passed at least 300 ECTS credits in the two degree courses.
  • Hold an official Spanish university degree that was issued under a former university education system (a licenciatura, arquitectura or ingeniería degree) and corresponds to level 3 of the MECES (Marco español de cualificaciones para la educación superior) framework.
  • Hold an official university degree that was issued in a European Higher Education Area (EHEA) country, entitles the holder to admission to doctoral studies in that country, and corresponds to level 7 of the European Qualifications Framework (EQF).
  • Hold an official university degree that was issued in a country outside the European Higher Education Area (EHEA), subject to verification that the qualification is equivalent to an official university master's degree and entitles the holder to admission to doctoral studies in that country.
  • Hold a doctoral degree.
  • Hold an official Spanish bachelor's degree that, in conformity with EU law, comprises at least 300 ECTS credits. In this case, the applicant will have to take the necessary bridging courses, unless the specific doctoral programme includes research training credits that are equivalent in value to the research credits obtained in master's degree studies.
  • Hold an official university degree for which, prior to obtaining a place through the corresponding examination for access to a specialized medical training programme, candidates had to have passed with a favourable assessment at least two years of training in a programme to obtain the official certificate in one of the health science specializations.
  • Hold an official university degree that corresponds to level 3 of the MECES (Marco español de cualificaciones para la educación superior) framework, in accordance with the procedure set forth in Spain's Royal Decree 967/2014, of 21 November, establishing the requirements and procedure for officially recognizing and declaring equivalence with respect to the official university degree programme and academic level and for validating foreign higher education studies, and the procedure for determining correspondence with the MECES levels of the official arquitectura, ingeniería, licenciatura, arquitectura técnica, ingeniería técnica and diplomatura degrees.

Applicants who have not passed the Introduction to Research credits in a university master's degree will need to take the bridging courses determined by each programme, as appropriate.

In the case of applicants who only have an official university bachelor's degree which, in accordance with the rules of EU law, has a duration of 300 ECTS credits, or have not taken and passed a minimum number of Introduction to Research credits in a university master's degree programme, their continuation in the doctoral programme is conditional upon them passing the bridging courses corresponding to the Introduction to Research module, pathway or courses for the corresponding period of academic training.

According to Decree 822/2021, of September 28, students with a disability equal to 33% or more have a reservation of 5% of the places.

Admission requirements

In addition to the general and additional requirements stipulated by the University itself, the Business Management doctoral programme has the following specific requirements:

  • If you're not a citizen of an English-speaking country, you must provide proof of a level of English equal to or higher than B2 in accordance with the Common European Framework of Reference (CEFR). Higher levels of proficiency (C1 or C2) will be valued as a plus.
  • If you have attended school or have completed a bachelor's or master's degree (or equivalent qualification with regards to enrolment in the doctorate programme) in English in a country where English is an official language, you will be deemed to have an equivalent level to the one required.
  • You may also demonstrate your linguistic competency in English by means of another official certificate that proves you have a level equivalent to or higher than the one required. You can consult this equivalency table to see examples of certificates that correspond to these levels.

Admission requirements


In addition to the general and additional requirements stipulated by the University itself, the Business Management doctoral programme has the following specific requirements:

  • If you're not a citizen of an English-speaking country, you must provide proof of a level of English equal to or higher than B2 in accordance with the Common European Framework of Reference (CEFR). Higher levels of proficiency (C1 or C2) will be valued as a plus.
  • If you have attended school or have completed a bachelor's or master's degree (or equivalent qualification with regards to enrolment in the doctorate programme) in English in a country where English is an official language, you will be deemed to have an equivalent level to the one required.
  • You may also demonstrate your linguistic competency in English by means of another official certificate that proves you have a level equivalent to or higher than the one required. You can consult this equivalency table to see examples of certificates that correspond to these levels.

The UOC's Centre for Modern Languages offers English courses to attain the minimum level required for admission into the different doctoral programmes.

The UOC offers an online English language proficiency test, which can be accessed via this link, to accredit your knowledge of English. A score of between 72 and 94 accredits a level corresponding to B2 as defined by the CEFR. When taking this test, you must specify the code that corresponds to the UOC (Universitat Oberta de Catalunya): 4418. This code does not exempt the student from paying the corresponding exam cost and fees.

Meeting the above requirements does not guarantee admission to the doctoral programme. These requirements must be met in order to apply for admission to the doctoral programme and for this application to be assessed.

If you apply for a UOC grant, you must accredit a level equal to or higher than B2 from the time of application. For other grants, financial aid or research contracts, please consult the terms and conditions and requirements for each case (level of English and part-time or full-time format).

Admission documents

If you are applying for admission to a UOC doctoral programme, you must provide the following documentation:

  • A photocopy of your identity card or passport.
  • A cover letter written in English addressing the following subjects: (1) your motivation for applying; (2) your research interests and their fit within the research lines and groups involved in the programme; (3) the type of training set-up you are interested in pursuing (distance or on-site) and a justification of your decision; and (4) your time dedication (full- or part-time) and a justified reason for this choice. 
  • A curriculum vitae in English listing the master's degree or postgraduate programmes and courses that you have successfully completed and which bear some relation to the research interests you have laid out in your cover letter, as well as any scientific output you are responsible for.
  • The names, institutional affiliations, postal addresses and email addresses of three references.

Admission documents


If you are applying for admission to a UOC doctoral programme, you must provide the following documentation:

  • A photocopy of your identity card or passport.
  • A cover letter written in English addressing the following subjects: (1) your motivation for applying; (2) your research interests and their fit within the research lines and groups involved in the programme; (3) the type of training set-up you are interested in pursuing (distance or on-site) and a justification of your decision; and (4) your time dedication (full- or part-time) and a justified reason for this choice. 
  • A curriculum vitae in English listing the master's degree or postgraduate programmes and courses that you have successfully completed and which bear some relation to the research interests you have laid out in your cover letter, as well as any scientific output you are responsible for.
  • The names, institutional affiliations, postal addresses and email addresses of three references.
  • A document accrediting that your level of English is at least B2.2 (as per the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages). This does not apply to applicants whose native language is English. 
  • A copy of a recently undertaken academic or research project.
  • Academic certificates corresponding to training prior to the doctorate, stating the subjects taken and the grade obtained, the call, the type of subject, the number of credits, as well as the average grade of the academic transcripts if these have not been provided to prove compliance with the entrance requirements.
  • Documentation accrediting compliance with the entrance requirements. You will find more information in the corresponding section in the Campus Procedures.

University degrees obtained in higher education systems outside the EHEA and not recognised in Spain must be authenticated through diplomatic channels (or, if applicable, using the apostille of the Hague Convention). When the certificates, degrees and academic transcripts are not in one of the official languages of Spain or in English, they must be accompanied by documentation of their certified translation to Catalan, Spanish or English. Failure to submit this documentation or discrepancies between the information it contains and that provided in the application may result in denial of admission to the doctoral programme.

Once the entrance documentation has been reviewed and your application has been accepted, admission to the doctoral programme is conditional on the presentation of official documentation.

Evaluation criteria

Admissions to the programme will be made during the academic year in the periods established for the purpose. Every application for admission will be studied and assessed by the doctoral programme's Academic Committee in accordance with the academic excellence and suitability criteria defined below. These criteria will be used for ranking applications in the event that the number of applications exceeds the number of places offered. In any event, the minimum score on the academic excellence and suitability criteria is 60 out of a possible 100 points. 

Suitability criteriaAssessmentScoring
Fit within a research group                                                                                           [0-100]

 

Academic excellence criteria

Assessment

Scoring

Motivation

 

[0-25]

Academic record

Equivalent to A:

Evaluation criteria


Admissions to the programme will be made during the academic year in the periods established for the purpose. Every application for admission will be studied and assessed by the doctoral programme's Academic Committee in accordance with the academic excellence and suitability criteria defined below. These criteria will be used for ranking applications in the event that the number of applications exceeds the number of places offered. In any event, the minimum score on the academic excellence and suitability criteria is 60 out of a possible 100 points. 

Suitability criteriaAssessmentScoring
Fit within a research group                                                                                           [0-100]

 

Academic excellence criteria

Assessment

Scoring

Motivation

 

[0-25]

Academic record

Equivalent to A: 55 points.
Equivalent to B: 25 points.

Equivalent to C: 10 points.

Equivalent to D: 0 points.

[0-50]

Research experience

Experience and authorship or co-authorship of scientific publications (articles or conference presentations): 15 to 25 points.

Research experience without publications: 5 to 15 points.

No research experience: 0 points.

[0-25]

Calendar

You can see the calendar for the interuniversity doctoral programme in Business Administration and Management on its web page.
Doctoral programme in Business Management (interuniversity: UPC, UPM, UPCT, UOC)

Request access

Apply for the Welcome and Information Service is a free, no-obligation procedure that provides you with a user name and password that will allow you to enter the UOC's Virtual Campus, from where you will be able to:

1.    Contact experts who will help you settle any doubts you may have about applying.
2.    Consult the Campus Secretary's Office for information about the programme of studies, enrolment prices, documentation, etc.

Access requirements

Before requesting access, check that you meet the requirements for the programme you want to be admitted to.

Access form

On the access form, you must give your personal details and the educational level you have attained.

Access Documentation

You will find a list of the documentation you need when you request access and can consult the Campus Secretary's Office.

 

Discounts

If you are eligible for any of the discounts stated in the Price Decree, you will have to submit the appropriate documentation, following the instructions given by the virtual Secretary's Office.

Once you have completed your enrolment there is a fourteen day period within which you may exercise your right to withdraw your enrolment.

Virtual campus

After you have requested access, you will receive a user name and password that will allow you to access the Virtual Campus, where you will find all the information and resources you may need.

Researcher

You will find the information to contact the lead researcher in the "research lines" section. The researcher can provide support for preparing your application and will be your sponsor, if he or she agrees. Once you have been admitted to the programme, he or she will advise and guide you in choosing courses, in accordance with your prior academic background, your interests and the amount of time you have.

Virtual Secretary's Office

There is a Procedure on the Campus where you can consult and manage all academic matters, such as viewing the programme of studies, payment options or the discounts available. 

You can complete the admission form the virtual campus Procedures / Doctoral programme admission documentation, where you will have to give your academic details, whether you want to apply for a grant and the research line you are interested in. 

You must submit an enrolment proposal after having chosen the courses you want to follow during the semester, which your tutor will analyse so that you can complete enrolment with his or her counselling. It is a step prior to completing enrolment.

Having completed the previous step, you must attach the documentation in the same section. You can see which documentation you must attach in the corresponding section within Procedures / Doctoral programme admission documentation.

When you have completed all the steps, the doctoral programme's academic committee will assess the applications that have been submitted. 

If you pass the first phase of the admission process, you will receive notification confirming that you have entered the second phase and a telephone interview will be scheduled.

If you pass the second phase of the admission process, you will receive notification to confirm that you have been admitted. You will have a maximum of one month (counting from the admission notification) to confirm your acceptance of the place on the doctoral programme; if this confirmation from you is not received, you will not be admitted to the programme.

It is at this point that you will be able to complete enrolment, choosing your preferred payment option from among those available. If you are eligible for any of the discounts stated in the Price Decree, you will have to submit the appropriate documentation, following the instructions given by the virtual Secretary's Office.

Remember that once you have enrolled, you will have ten days to send the admission documentation.

The Government of Catalonia establishes the public prices for credits and other academic services charged by public universities in Catalonia and the UOC. You can consult the prices in Decree 125/2023, of June 28th.

The fees will be those applicable when enrolment is completed. Subject to annual revisions.

Price and enrolment Fees
Price per credit
32,28€/cr*
Price per learning resources credit
15,16€/cr*
Biannual Fees
Fee for supervision, tutorship and continous assessment of the doctoral thesis
200,56€
Fee for the management of your record
54,54€
Fee for learning support services
101,47€
Fees
Fee for requesting your certificate
218,15€
Fee for oral examination and defence of the doctoral thesis
156,87€
Fee for requesting your record
54,54€
Academic pathway

This programme belongs to an academic pathway. Find out about the studies with which you can achieve your goals.

See pathway