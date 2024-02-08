Fees, discounts and help with payments
Fees, discounts and help with payments may vary depending on the programme you want to study and the number of credits you need to enrol for.
The UOC aims to enable as many people as possible to get a university education. Accordingly, in the case of bachelor's and master's degrees, you decide the number of courses you will enrol in.
To find out how much it will cost, go to the page for the programme you want to take.
-
Financial support
-
Early enrolment discounts
-
Payment in instalments
-
Grants, financial assistance and discounts
-
Special conditions for companies
-
Support for competitive athletes
How How much will it cost to enrol?
In the case of bachelor's and master's degrees, the price differ depending on the number of credits you enrol for, your prior studies and any discounts you can benefit from.
For other programmes, check the price in the Enrolment and fees section of the programme you are interested in taking. To find out the enrolment fee, fill in the information request form at the bottom of this page.
You can request access to the programme you want to take. It's free of cost and there's no obligation. This will allow you to access the Virtual Campus and get personalized support from a tutor who will help answer any questions you might have and calculate the cost of enrolment.
Discounts
Specific cases
Discounts are available for students with disabilities, members of large families, recipients of a distinction and victims of gender-based violence by a partner or ex-partner.
Early enrolment
Discount on your total enrolment fee for bachelor's and university master's degrees, lifelong learning master's degrees, specialization diplomas and expert diplomas.
UOC community
Up to 7% off enrolment fees for members of the UOC community.
Payment in instalments
You can pay for your bachelor's or university master's degree or lifelong learning programme in instalments.
You may also be interested in…
Would you like more information?
Send us your details and we'll send you information on this program and regarding UOC products, services and promotional activities.