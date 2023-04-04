Campus

Online Spanish Courses

Our online courses in level A1 Spanish for speakers of other languages are for people who have no previous experience of learning Spanish. We use interactive self-correcting materials that introduce students to receptive language skills, and our communicative methodology integrates grammar and use of the language in a way that helps students work out how Spanish is structured and used.

Productive language skills are practised both individually and in groups, and the feedback provided is personalized. Upon completion of level A1 students will have basic competencies that allow them to express themselves in everyday situations with simple phrases to fulfil essential needs: introductions, asking for and providing basic information, and conversing at an elementary level.

Learn the language of Cervantes, the third-most spoken on our planet, and get to know a culture that has spread all around the world. Choose to study Spanish online and bring your ideas to life.

  • Start

    27 sep. 2023

  • 100%

    Online

  • Length: 4 months

  • Level: Beginner

  • Enrolment: Open

Enrolment process

How to enrol

  1. Enrolment and personal details form

    Go to the Enrol section and complete the enrolment form for your chosen studies.

  2. Payment options

    Use your credit or debit card to make the payment on completion of the enrolment process. The fees (subject to annual revisions) for this programme will be those applicable when enrolment is completed.

  3. Logging in to the Campus

    Once you've enrolled, you'll receive your credentials to log in to the Virtual Campus. We recommend logging in early to start finding your way around. Your classrooms will open on the Campus during the first day of the course.

  4. Welcome to the UOC!

    Remember, the best way to learn a language is by living it!

Why study at the UOC?

No classes and no timetable

The flexibility we offer lets you organize your individual and group work activities according to your needs and free time.

Teachers guiding you

Online learning with personalized attention and support from your teacher.

Working collaboratively

You'll practise the language together with your classmates, using a wide range of learning resources and materials.

The four language skills

The online environment favours the learning and practice of the four essential language skills: reading, writing, listening and speaking.

Discounts

As a UOC student, you may be eligible for a discount on your enrolment fees. Find out what discounts are available.

FAQs

Any questions? We'll answer any doubts relating to our programmes and courses, our learning model, administrative procedures, or other related matters.

