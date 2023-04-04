Campus
Online, anytime
Enrolment open

Online UOC-certified Master's Degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy (UOC, UNITAR)

Presentation

The Master's in International Affairs and Diplomacy allows both junior diplomats and students to complement and enhance their knowledge and skills in international affairs and diplomacy. This Master's Degree will provide diplomats, government officials, students and other major actors of the diplomatic sphere with the possibility to upgrade their studies and training with a formally recognised degree by combining the best of university education and UN executive training.
20% discount

For Early Enrolment

Payment in instalments

You can split your payment into instalments

The Universitat Oberta de Catalunya is delighted to offer the Master's in International Affairs and Diplomacy in collaboration with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR). Our online programme offers an academic programme to diplomats and government officials involved in international affairs, as well as anyone who is involved in international relations and seeks a future career in this field. With over 20 years of experience as an online university, UOC has achieved a strong reputation for the quality of its teaching using Information and Communication Technologies. Our University has taught over 60,000 graduate and postgraduate students from 87 countries, which has been a key contributor to the global scope and value of our academic work. The curriculum outlined in this brochure aims to provide students with a general introduction to international affairs and specific geopolitical issues, as well as to develop and strengthen the diplomacy skills required t...

The Universitat Oberta de Catalunya is delighted to offer the Master's in International Affairs and Diplomacy in collaboration with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR). Our online programme offers an academic programme to diplomats and government officials involved in international affairs, as well as anyone who is involved in international relations and seeks a future career in this field. With over 20 years of experience as an online university, UOC has achieved a strong reputation for the quality of its teaching using Information and Communication Technologies. Our University has taught over 60,000 graduate and postgraduate students from 87 countries, which has been a key contributor to the global scope and value of our academic work. The curriculum outlined in this brochure aims to provide students with a general introduction to international affairs and specific geopolitical issues, as well as to develop and strengthen the diplomacy skills required to effectively and efficiently support governments, universal and regional organisations, non-governmental actors and the private sector. This aim of this Master's degree is to develop the next generation of leaders within international public service, business and non-governmental organisations. Upon successful completion of the Master's UOC-UNITAR programme, you will be able to approach issues related to foreign engagement across a variety of geographical locations through multiple academic disciplines in order to advance your professional career. We sincerely hope you enjoy learning with us and that your academic expectations are met.

The Master in International Affairs and Diplomacy is a UOC Certified Master's Degree, awarded according to the rules and regulations set by the Spanish Education System. Given its specificity and professional oriented background, it does not give general direct access to Doctoral studies (Phd and Doctoral Programmes) or to higher rank positions in public administration, specific to Spain.

What does 'master de formación permanente' mean?

In Spain's Higher Education System, universities can issue either state recognized official programmes, named Master Universitario or their own master programmes named 'Master Propio or Master de Formación Permanente'. These Master Programmes are fully accredited by the UOC University, as a fully accredited University by the Spanish Ministry of Education.
While the official Master Universitarios give access to a PhD, in Spain, and are officially recognized by the Spanish Education Ministry, Master Propios draw more on applied and professional oriented programme content.

Should you wish to pursue a PhD or a Professional Doctorate programme from a country outside of the European Higher Education Area (EHEA), then universities will consider the Master Universitario, Master de Formación Permanente and Master Propio. It is important to know what the specific entry requirements are for doing a PhD or a Professional Doctorate. This is specific to each university and based on the specific entry requirements for each programme.
Validation of credits for access to such programmes can be requested from competent institutions and Education ministries.

 VIDEO OF TESTIMONIALS AND GRADUATED STUDENTS 
  • Start

    18 Oct 2023

  • 100%

    Online

  • 60

    Credits ECTS

  • Languages: English

  • Postgraduate courses

  • Duration:

Enrol

Fully online method

World's first ever online university

Personalized guidance and support

  • 4th


    Fourth among Spanish universities under 50 years olD

With the support of:

The university that won the race against time video link

The university that won the race against time

UOC-certified Master's Degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy (UOC, UNITAR)

Academic programme

UNITAR courses:

  • Introduction to the UN System
  • Conflict Resolution and Crisis Management
  • International Diplomacy - Theory and Practice
  • Overcoming Negotiation Deadlocks
  • Public Diplomacy in a Multipolar World
  • Visit to institutions in Geneva (Switzerland) and The Hague (Netherlands). Optional

 

 

UOC courses:

  • International Law and Institutions

UNITAR courses:

  • Introduction to the UN System
  • Conflict Resolution and Crisis Management
  • International Diplomacy - Theory and Practice
  • Overcoming Negotiation Deadlocks
  • Public Diplomacy in a Multipolar World
  • Visit to institutions in Geneva (Switzerland) and The Hague (Netherlands). Optional

 

 

UOC courses:

  • International Law and Institutions
  • International Relations System and Theories
  • International political economy
  • EU and Eastern Europe in World Politics
  • Latin America in World Politics
  • Asia-Pacific in World Politics
  • Africa and Middle East in World Politics
  • Master's Thesis

Duration

At the UOC, an ECTS credit is equivalent to 25 hours of student work. Depending on the number of ECTS credits, the duration of postgraduate programs ranges from 1 month to 2 years, approximately:

  • Master's degree: This Master's degree can be completed in 2 years (part time itinerary) or in 1 year (full time itinerary)

Working professionals are strongly encouraged to apply for the part-time programme due to the heavy workload (60 ECTS). Please note that each ECTS corresponds to 25 hours of study. 
UOC-certified Master's Degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy (UOC, UNITAR)

Academic team

  • Raquel Xalabarder Plantada
    Raquel Xalabarder Plantada

    Professor of Intellectual Property. Current dean of the UOC's Faculty of Law and Political Science.

    Doctoral degree in Law (PhD), University of Barcelona, 1997. Master of Laws (LLM), Columbia University Law School, New York, 1993. Law degree (JD), University of Barcelona, 1988. Visiting scholar at Columbia University Law School (Fulbright Scholar), New York, 2000-2001. Honorarvertrag at Max-Planck-Institute for Intellectual Property and Competition Law, Munich, 2008. Tutor of intellectual property courses for the WIPO Academy (since 2000). Member of the European Copyright Society (ECS) and the International Literary and Artistic Association (ALAI), as well as the current chair of ALAI's Spanish group ALADDA.

    She has been working at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) since 1997, serving as director of the Bachelor's Degree in Law (Feb. 2002 – Sept. 2007) and deputy director of the Office of the Vice-President for Academic Affairs and Faculty (Nov. 2008 – Sept. 2013). She is currently dean of the Faculty of Law and Political Science.

    She has taught extensively and published in the fields of copyright and intellectual property, private international law and internet law. 

UOC-certified Master's Degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy (UOC, UNITAR)

Career opportunities

Objectives

  • To develop a critical understanding of key issues and concepts in world politics.
  • To demonstrate a comprehensive, substantive and practical knowledge of international relations and diplomacy.
  • To develop analytical skills and critical thinking.
  • To perform both efficiently and effectively in bilateral and multilateral working environments with increased confidence.

Employability

The employability of UOC students is key to the university's success. We identify and include in our programmes of study key competencies that are in demand in the job market. And our career guidance services empower you to make decisions and take action for your future occupation.

Profiles

The Master's in International Affairs and Diplomacy is aimed at junior diplomats who seek to gain knowledge in their fields, as well as governmental and non-governmental organisations. Additionally, the Master's Degree is open to graduate students, young researchers and other academics interested in understanding diplomacy and international relations, acquiring skills to excel in their careers.

Competencies

  • Capacity to engage critically with the literature in the field of international relations and the ways in which this literature interprets the empirical world of global politics.
  • Understanding of main governance structure, history and development of the world from a variety of theoretical, regional  and multidisciplinary perspectives.
  • Capacity to argue and establish, based on data and theory, plausible explanations about international phenomena and establish ways to validate or refute them.
  • Developing  knowledge in the field of international relations through international reviews and experts didactical materials.
  • Ability to analyze arguments and evidence in the international arena.

Who it is aimed at

  • Public international organizations
  • International development (public institutions and corporations)
  • International communications media
  • Intelligence & security
  • Higher education

Career paths. Professionals.

  • National bodies (such as governmental ministries and departments, civil services, think tanks and policy advisory groups)
  • Embassies and consulates
  • International organizations (such as the UN, UN agencies, EU departments)
  • Campaign groups, aid agencies and other non-governmental organizations (NGOs).
  • Companies which operate on international level.
  • Journalists and other media roles.
  • Banking, financial services and corporate consultancy.
  • University teachers

25 years' experience in e-learning

In 1995 the UOC was launched as the world's first fully online university. More than 25 years later, we are still pioneers in digital education.

Our eLearning Innovation Center oversees the evolution of our educational model, to ensure unique, high-quality, connected and networked learning experiences.

  • Ranking

    Times Higher Education

    According to the Young University Rankings, published by Times Higher Education, we are fourth best in Spain.

  • Ranking

    Shanghai Ranking

    We are among the world's top 300 universities for communication and the top 500 for education.

  • Ranking

    U-Multirank

    Excellent ratings in knowledge transfer, regional engagement, and teaching and learning.

The first online university
We've earned global recognition in e-learning thanks to our research in the uses of digital technologies
uoc
UOC-certified Master's Degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy (UOC, UNITAR)

Access requirements

Academic requirements

In order to be considered for the Master's in International Affairs and Diplomacy, candidates must be fluent in English, possess a valid passport or national identity card and have completed an undergraduate degree.

Boost your career

The UOC Postgraduate Training offers you programs aimed at acquiring the knowledge required for the most valued professional profiles.

To gain entry to the programme, participants don't need to have an authenticated university qualification.

Prior knowledge

The course material will be in English and the language used in class will also be English. Therefore, a command of English is required to follow this programme.

Degrees

To pursue this master programme, proof of the successful completion of a university study is required.
Candidates with a university award would be able to register for the Master Programme, and upon successful completion of all the academic requirements, will be awarded with the UOC Master's Degree (-Certified Master's Degree in...)
Students who successfully complete the master programme and are unable to offer proof that they hold an official university degree will be issued a university extension diploma with the programme's name.
UOC-certified Master's Degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy (UOC, UNITAR)

Enrolment and fees

Enrolment process

This is the enrolment process that you have to follow if you want to start studying at the UOC for the first time. If you have already studied with us and want to continue, you should go to Virtual Campus Procedures.

Fill in the enrolment form that you will find on all the pages of the program. After registering your personal data, you will be provided with a username and you will choose your password to access the campus. Then you will access the economic data section, where you will choose the payment method and you can request an invoice, if you need it.

Once you have enrolled, you will receive two messages to the mailbox that you have indicated. A first message is the confirmation of the formalization of your registration. In a second message, we will remind you of the username and password you have chosen, which will allow you to access the virtual campus.

Once you have completed your enrolment there is a fourteen day period within which you may exercise your right to withdraw your enrolment.

How do you enrol?

There are two moments a year for enrolment in Postgraduate Training, depending on when the program in question begins to teach. Check the registration period and the beginning of the course on the page of the studies you want to study.

Enrolment from May onwards

for programmes starting in September or October

Enrolment from November onwards

for programmes starting in February or March

 

The fees for this programme will be those applicable when enrolment is completed. Subject to annual revisions.

Consult the section Payment options. When enrolling, you will be able to choose the payment option that best meets your needs.
Concept Price
Price
7,410 €

  • Financial support

  • Early enrolment discounts

  • Payment in instalments

  • Grants, aid and discounts

  • Special conditions for companies

  • Support for elite athletes

104.500 graduates

90 % of students study and work at the same time

84 % would choose the UOC again

For new students, the first installment will be 10% of the amount.

Master: The first installment will be paid with POS, at the time of enrollment, and the rest in a maximum of 19 monthly installments starting from the month of beginning of teaching, by direct debit.

In case of enrolling a master's degree with an amount higher than 5,000 euros, the first installment will be paid by direct debit.

Postgraduate: The first installment will be paid with POS, at the time of enrollment, and the rest in a maximum of 7 monthly installments starting from the month of beginning of teaching, by direct debit.

Specialization and course: for amounts over 300 euros the first installment will be paid with POS, at the time of enrollment, and the rest in a maximum of 3 instalments by direct debit.

Payment in instalments carries a cost of 28,20 euros per procedure.

Payment of the enrolment fee is made once only by direct debit. When choosing this payment option, you will have to enter your bank details on the enrolment form. The charge for the enrolment fee will be made the following month.

In the case of specialization courses, one-off payment is made by POS terminal.

Consult the financing terms and conditions:

  • BBVA
  • CaixaBank
  • Préstamo Aplazo (Deferred loan) Santander

For new students, the first installment will be 10% of the amount.

Master's degree courses: The payment option for payment in instalments of the enrolment fee is direct debit (if you have a SEPA account) or card direct debit (if you do not have a SEPA account).
The first installment will be paid at the time of enrollment, and the rest in a maximum of 19 monthly installments starting from the month of beginning of teaching.

Postgraduate courses:  The payment option for payment in instalments of the enrolment fee is direct debit (if you have a SEPA account) or card direct debit (if you do not have a SEPA account).
The first installment will be paid at the time of enrollment, and the rest in a maximum of 7 monthly installments starting from the month of beginning of teaching.

Specialization and course: for amounts over 300 euros the first installment of the payment must be made by POS terminal at the time of enrollment, and the rest in a maximum of 3 installments by direct debit (if you have a SEPA account) or card direct debit (if you do not have a SEPA account).

Check here if your bank has a SEPA account.

Payment in instalments carries a cost of 28,20 euros per procedure.

Payment of the enrolment fee is made once only by card direct debit or bank transfer.

If you choose card direct debit, you will have to give the details of the card to be charged during the enrolment process. Remember that the cards we accept are VISA, Visa Electron and MasterCard (you cannot pay with American Express or Diner's Club).

The charge for the course enrolment fee will be made the following month. If you choose to pay for your course by card, remember that the terms and conditions to which you have agreed with your bank will apply. It is important that the card limit is higher than the cost of enrolment to prevent bills from being rejected.

If you have a SEPA bank account, payment can be made by direct debit. To choose this payment option, you will have to enter your bank details on the enrolment form. The charge for the course enrolment fee will be made the following month.

If you choose to pay by bank transfer, a scanned copy of the counterfoil must be sent via the Campus section: Secretary's Office / Enrolment / Payment options.  The deadline for payment is ten days after the formalization date and always before the start of teaching.

You can arrange the transfer with the details shown on the enrolment sheet.

Banco Santander Central Hispano
Passeig de Gràcia, 5. 08007 Barcelona. Spain
Account number: 0049-1806-91-2111869374
Swift Code: BSCH ES MM
IBAN: ES15-0049-1806-9121-1186-9374

Companies may only make payments by bank transfer. They cannot make payment in instalments.

During the enrolment process, you can choose the form of payment for the company in the drop-down menu.

A scanned copy of the proof of payment must be sent via the Campus section: Secretary's Office / Enrolment / Payment options.

The details you will need to make the transfer are as follows:

Banco Santander Central Hispano
Passeig de Gràcia, 5. 08007 Barcelona. Spain
Account number: 0049-1806-91-2111869374
Swift Code: BSCH ES MM
IBAN: ES15-0049-1806-9121-1186-9374


Important: if the company pays a percentage and the student the remaining percentage, the company's part must be paid by bank transfer, and the student's part using the available preferred payment option (transfer, direct debit or card direct debit).

Discounts

The UOC offers a series of discounts. If you are entitled to any of these discounts, you should select them in the dropdown menu in the Discounts section at the time of enrolling. If you are entitled to more than one, you will have to choose the one that benefits you most.

If you are eligible for any of these discounts at the time of enrolling, you will have to accredit your eligibility by submitting the relevant documentation within a maximum period of 10 calendar days.

Students having large family status recognized by Spain or by the appropriate body in the other countries are entitled to the following discounts, according to their category:

Large families in the special category: 15% discount.
Large families in the general category: 7.5% discount

Students with a level of disability recognized by Spain as being equal to or greater than 33%, or the equivalent level recognized by any country, are entitled to a 15% discount.

Students (or their children or spouse) who have been acknowledged as victims of terrorist acts by the appropriate body in Spain, or any other country, are entitled to a 15% discount.

Students (or their dependent children) who have been acknowledged as victims of gender-based violence by the appropriate body in Spain, or any other country, are entitled to a 15% discount.

You can obtain this discount if you have done at the UOC free subjects, languages, seminars, customized training courses (UOC Corporate) or a specialization. If you are studying a university degree or master's degree but have not yet been titled, you will also be given the community discount.      

You can obtain this discount if you have obtained an official degree (degree, bachelor's degree, diploma, engineering or university master's degree) or a master's or postgraduate degree from the UOC.       

You can get this discount if you have a link with a company associated with the UOC.

The UOC offers discounts to companies that participate and support the training of their professionals, prior agreement with the UOC.

Professionals linked to any company or institution that maintains a collaboration agreement with the UOC will be able to benefit from advantages and discounts on the cost of tuition fees for training programs in the University's catalog.

Students considered to be elite athletes, members of a federation belonging to the Sports Federation Union of Catalonia (UFEC) or with a link to the High Performance Centre (CAR) in Sant Cugat, are entitled to a discount on the enrolment fee.

Consulta la información del programa

If you're eligible for one of these discounts and you also enrol early, the discount for early enrolment will be applied first and then the other discount will be applied to the remaining amount.

Free enrolment insurance

By default and at zero cost, the UOC offers an insurance policy to students who enrol on courses with a minimum duration of one semester, and who reside in Spain (students with a Spanish DNI/NIE document with a Spanish address). This means that if after enrolling you find yourself in one of the situations covered by the insurance, the UOC can help you continue with your studies.

Students on bachelor¿s degrees, master¿s degrees, specialization programmes, postgraduate courses, open courses and Centre for Modern Languages courses are all covered.

+ Find out about the free insurance to continue studying in the event of unemployment or health problems

Objectives, profiles and competencies

See who this programme is for and the new competencies that you can develop.

Find out more
Academic pathway

Some programmes belongs to an academic pathway. Find out about the studies with which you can achieve your goals.

See pathway

Would you like more information?

Send us your details and we'll send you information on this program and regarding UOC products, services and promotional activities.

Gender
In what language do you want to receive the information?
Request information