UOC-certified Master's Degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy (UOC, UNITAR)

The Universitat Oberta de Catalunya is delighted to offer the Master's in International Affairs and Diplomacy in collaboration with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR). Our online programme offers an academic programme to diplomats and government officials involved in international affairs, as well as anyone who is involved in international relations and seeks a future career in this field. With over 20 years of experience as an online university, UOC has achieved a strong reputation for the quality of its teaching using Information and Communication Technologies. Our University has taught over 60,000 graduate and postgraduate students from 87 countries, which has been a key contributor to the global scope and value of our academic work. The curriculum outlined in this brochure aims to provide students with a general introduction to international affairs and specific geopolitical issues, as well as to develop and strengthen the diplomacy skills required t...

The Universitat Oberta de Catalunya is delighted to offer the Master's in International Affairs and Diplomacy in collaboration with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR). Our online programme offers an academic programme to diplomats and government officials involved in international affairs, as well as anyone who is involved in international relations and seeks a future career in this field. With over 20 years of experience as an online university, UOC has achieved a strong reputation for the quality of its teaching using Information and Communication Technologies. Our University has taught over 60,000 graduate and postgraduate students from 87 countries, which has been a key contributor to the global scope and value of our academic work. The curriculum outlined in this brochure aims to provide students with a general introduction to international affairs and specific geopolitical issues, as well as to develop and strengthen the diplomacy skills required to effectively and efficiently support governments, universal and regional organisations, non-governmental actors and the private sector. This aim of this Master's degree is to develop the next generation of leaders within international public service, business and non-governmental organisations. Upon successful completion of the Master's UOC-UNITAR programme, you will be able to approach issues related to foreign engagement across a variety of geographical locations through multiple academic disciplines in order to advance your professional career. We sincerely hope you enjoy learning with us and that your academic expectations are met.

The Master in International Affairs and Diplomacy is a UOC Certified Master's Degree, awarded according to the rules and regulations set by the Spanish Education System. Given its specificity and professional oriented background, it does not give general direct access to Doctoral studies (Phd and Doctoral Programmes) or to higher rank positions in public administration, specific to Spain.



What does 'master de formación permanente' mean?

In Spain's Higher Education System, universities can issue either state recognized official programmes, named Master Universitario or their own master programmes named 'Master Propio or Master de Formación Permanente'. These Master Programmes are fully accredited by the UOC University, as a fully accredited University by the Spanish Ministry of Education.

While the official Master Universitarios give access to a PhD, in Spain, and are officially recognized by the Spanish Education Ministry, Master Propios draw more on applied and professional oriented programme content.

Should you wish to pursue a PhD or a Professional Doctorate programme from a country outside of the European Higher Education Area (EHEA), then universities will consider the Master Universitario, Master de Formación Permanente and Master Propio. It is important to know what the specific entry requirements are for doing a PhD or a Professional Doctorate. This is specific to each university and based on the specific entry requirements for each programme.

Validation of credits for access to such programmes can be requested from competent institutions and Education ministries.

VIDEO OF TESTIMONIALS AND GRADUATED STUDENTS