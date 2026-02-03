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Online University master's degree in Computer Vision (joint: UAB, UB, UOC, UPC, UPF)

Presentation

Computer vision is a fundamental component of many intelligent systems and an essential ally in fields as diverse as clinical diagnosis and surgery, driving cars or improving multimedia data access interfaces. The Joint University Master's Degree in Computer Vision trains professionals and scientists with an advanced knowledge of the methods and foundations of this emerging technology.

Why study the master's degree in Computer Vision?


This training programme:

  • It allows you to specialize in a field with a growing demand for qualified personnel.
  • It deepens both the theoretical and practical aspects of the area and the skills needed to work in a high-level scientific environment, both academic and business.
  • It combines the research experience of four prestigious universities, with a teaching team made up of researchers from the UAB, the UOC, the UPC and the UPF.
  • It is taught face-to-face, with the exception of the UOC subjects, which are taken online.

  • Start

    23 Sep 2026

  • 100%

    Online

  • 60

    ECTS credits

  • Language: English

  • Official programme

Fully online method

World's first ever online university

Personalized guidance and support

  • The UOC, Spain's best online university

    We are rated the best online university in Spain by the main university quality rankings.

Programme quality

The quality of this programme is validated by the AQU (Catalan University Quality Assurance Agency), which guarantees its rigour and its compliance with the standards required by the EHEA.  

Quality

AQU quality seal

Catalan University Quality Assurance Agency

Together with:

The university that won the race against time video link

The university that won the race against time

The Canvas classroom of the UOC's bachelor's and master's degrees video link

The Canvas classroom of the UOC's bachelor's and master's degrees

Objectives, profiles and competencies

See who this programme is for and the new competencies that you can develop.

Find out more
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