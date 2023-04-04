University Master's Degree in Computer Vision (joint: UAB, UB, UOC, UPC, UPF)

For bachelor's degree students, the UOC recognizes basic credits from the same branch of knowledge as the degree in question, as long as the approved studies ...

Courses can be recognized through two procedures: prior studies assessments and academic recognition of professional experience. In either case, students are exempt from taking the recognized courses during their programme of study. Once recognized credits have been included in the enrolment, they are subtracted from the total number of credits students are required to complete to obtain their degree.

If you have a query, fill out the form called "Would you like more information?" and we will get in touch with you.

The UOC gives students the option of having their prior studies and work experiences recognized as course or internship credits, which can help students to reduce the time needed to complete their degree.

The UOC gives students the option of having their prior studies and work experiences recognized as course or internship credits, which can help students to reduce the time needed to complete their degree.

If you have a query, fill out the form called "Would you like more information?" and we will get in touch with you.

Benefits of requesting credit recognition

Courses can be recognized through two procedures: prior studies assessments and academic recognition of professional experience. In either case, students are exempt from taking the recognized courses during their programme of study. Once recognized credits have been included in the enrolment, they are subtracted from the total number of credits students are required to complete to obtain their degree.

For bachelor's degree students, the UOC recognizes basic credits from the same branch of knowledge as the degree in question, as long as the approved studies come from official university programmes. This rule does not apply to university master's degrees.

How to request credit recognition

The UOC gives students the option of requesting credit recognition every semester, and applicants are always informed of the result before teaching starts. Requests of this nature must be made through the Virtual Campus, so students just joining the UOC must first request access to it.

Once on the Virtual Campus, students can consult the equivalency tables, which list a large number of programmes from other universities, to get an idea of how many credits may be recognized. If students discover that their prior studies are not listed in any of the tables, a committee will study their request individually.

Students can request a prior studies assessment or academic recognition of professional experience at any point throughout their academic stay at the UOC. Likewise, they can add new studies and professional experience as they acquire them.

Students will receive the verdict regarding their request for credit recognition in their personal inbox. In the case of disagreement with the result, students will have a set amount of time to file an appeal.