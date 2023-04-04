University Master's Degree in Computer Vision (joint: UAB, UB, UOC, UPC, UPF)

Campus
Presentation

Computer vision is a fundamental component of many intelligent systems and an essential ally in fields as diverse as clinical diagnosis and surgery, driving cars or improving multimedia data access interfaces. The Joint University Master's Degree in Computer Vision trains professionals and scientists with an advanced knowledge of the methods and foundations of this emerging technology.

Why study the master's degree in Computer Vision?


This training program:

  • It allows you to specialize in a field with a growing demand for qualified personnel.
  • It deepens both the theoretical and practical aspects of the area and the skills needed to work in a high-level scientific environment, both academic and business.
  • It combines the research experience of four prestigious universities, with a teaching team made up of researchers from the UAB, the UOC, the UPC and the UPF.
  • It is taught face-to-face, with the exception of the UOC subjects, which are taken online.

  • Start

    28 Feb 2024

  • 60

    ECTS credits

  • Official programme

Programme quality

The quality of this programme is validated by the AQU (Catalan University Quality Assurance Agency), which guarantees its rigour and its compliance with the standards required by the EHEA.  

Study plan

60
ECTS
51
ECTS
Mandatory
9
ECTS
Final work

Courses

This programme has three types of course: basic courses, compulsory courses and optional courses. Check out the details of the courses you're interested in taking to see how they can adapt to your pace of study depending on when they're available, what the enrolment requirements are and the amount of time you can devote to them.

The UOC is a university seeking to offer a public service by enabling as many people as possible to get a university-level education. This is why there is no minimum number of credits for enrolment.

Types of courses Credits
Basic courses
60
Compulsory courses
60
Optional courses
60
Final Project
60
Total 60

Internships

When it comes to internships, everything is in your favour at the UOC. We have collaborations with over 10,000 organizations in which you can do internships online, on site, or combining both formats. Our curricular and non-curricular internships are a unique opportunity to find employment or improve your current situation.

Credit Recognition

Credit recognition

The UOC gives students the option of having their prior studies and work experiences recognized as course or internship credits, which can help students to reduce the time needed to complete their degree.

If you have a query, fill out the form called "Would you like more information?" and we will get in touch with you.

 

Benefits of requesting credit recognition

Courses can be recognized through two procedures: prior studies assessments and academic recognition of professional experience. In either case, students are exempt from taking the recognized courses during their programme of study. Once recognized credits have been included in the enrolment, they are subtracted from the total number of credits students are required to complete to obtain their degree.

For bachelor's degree students, the UOC recognizes basic credits from the same branch of knowledge as the degree in question, as long as the approved studies ...

The UOC gives students the option of having their prior studies and work experiences recognized as course or internship credits, which can help students to reduce the time needed to complete their degree.

If you have a query, fill out the form called "Would you like more information?" and we will get in touch with you.

 

Benefits of requesting credit recognition

Courses can be recognized through two procedures: prior studies assessments and academic recognition of professional experience. In either case, students are exempt from taking the recognized courses during their programme of study. Once recognized credits have been included in the enrolment, they are subtracted from the total number of credits students are required to complete to obtain their degree.

For bachelor's degree students, the UOC recognizes basic credits from the same branch of knowledge as the degree in question, as long as the approved studies come from official university programmes. This rule does not apply to university master's degrees.

 

How to request credit recognition

The UOC gives students the option of requesting credit recognition every semester, and applicants are always informed of the result before teaching starts. Requests of this nature must be made through the Virtual Campus, so students just joining the UOC must first request access to it.

Once on the Virtual Campus, students can consult the equivalency tables, which list a large number of programmes from other universities, to get an idea of how many credits may be recognized. If students discover that their prior studies are not listed in any of the tables, a committee will study their request individually.

Students can request a prior studies assessment or academic recognition of professional experience at any point throughout their academic stay at the UOC. Likewise, they can add new studies and professional experience as they acquire them.

Students will receive the verdict regarding their request for credit recognition in their personal inbox. In the case of disagreement with the result, students will have a set amount of time to file an appeal.

Prior studies assessment

The prior studies assessment is the procedure that students must request if they wish to validate the courses they have completed at the UOC or any other university.

It is not a mandatory procedure. To request the prior studies assessment, only the last adapted academic record is considered valid.

The result of students' prior studies assessment is valid provided they have an open academic record at the UOC. It will be valid for newly admitted students if they enrol on the semester immediately following application for the procedure. Otherwise, their prior studies assessment will expire and they will have to repeat the procedure.

The prior studies assessment is carried out by a committee chaired by the Vice President for Teaching and Learning and whose members are the directors of the UOC's programmes. The secretary's duties are performed by the person responsible for the procedure at the Secretary's Office. The committee's tasks are to evaluate and propose validations, adaptations and recognition of free elective credits.

The prior studies assessment is the procedure that students must request if they wish to validate the courses they have completed at the UOC or any other university.

It is not a mandatory procedure. To request the prior studies assessment, only the last adapted academic record is considered valid.

The result of students' prior studies assessment is valid provided they have an open academic record at the UOC. It will be valid for newly admitted students if they enrol on the semester immediately following application for the procedure. Otherwise, their prior studies assessment will expire and they will have to repeat the procedure.

The prior studies assessment is carried out by a committee chaired by the Vice President for Teaching and Learning and whose members are the directors of the UOC's programmes. The secretary's duties are performed by the person responsible for the procedure at the Secretary's Office. The committee's tasks are to evaluate and propose validations, adaptations and recognition of free elective credits.

Academic recognition of professional experience

The UOC allows students to have their accredited professional experience recognized as certain courses or internships at the UOC. Students must apply for academic recognition of professional experience if they would like to benefit from this option. To complete this procedure, students must provide documentary proof of their professional experience.

Students can have up to 15% of their credits recognized through this procedure.

 

+ View the academic recognition of professional experience validations

Academic team

Professional outing

Access requirements

Prior knowledge

The course material will be in English and the language used in class will also be English. Therefore, a command of English is required to follow this programme.
Enrolment and fees

Check the conditions for students who are not residents in Spain and do not have a European Union nationality or Andorran nationality.
Concept Price
Price per credit
35,76 €
Price per credit for tools and learning resources
14,30 €
Price per credit for recognized courses
7,15 €

 

Duración

Precio orientativo

Pago a plazos
A tiempo completo (1 año)4.885 €Hasta 9 cuotas
A tiempo parcial (2 años)5.385 € Hasta 17 cuotas
A tu ritmo. Matrícula semestral sin mínimo de asignaturas

 

Check the conditions for students who are not residents in Spain and do not have a European Union nationality or Andorran nationality.

 

Flexible enrolment

No minimum number of courses

Payment in Instalments

Interest-free

These prices are subject to discounts (e.g. for disabilities or large family status) and surcharges (e.g. students who are not residents in Spain and are from outside the European Union, or in some cases students who have studied at a Spanish public university before) as specified in the Catalan government's decree on prices. For more details please see the Discounts and Surcharges sections.

Contact us via the Would you like more information? form on the side of the screen and our staff will provide you with a price estimate tailored to your circumstances, including whatever discounts, rebates or surcharges may apply, and the corresponding payment methods.

The UOC is a university seeking to offer a public service by enabling as many people as possible to get a university-level education. This is why there is no minimum number of credits for enrolment.

* Public prices. The public prices for credits and other academic services charged ...

These prices are subject to discounts (e.g. for disabilities or large family status) and surcharges (e.g. students who are not residents in Spain and are from outside the European Union, or in some cases students who have studied at a Spanish public university before) as specified in the Catalan government's decree on prices. For more details please see the Discounts and Surcharges sections.

Contact us via the Would you like more information? form on the side of the screen and our staff will provide you with a price estimate tailored to your circumstances, including whatever discounts, rebates or surcharges may apply, and the corresponding payment methods.

The UOC is a university seeking to offer a public service by enabling as many people as possible to get a university-level education. This is why there is no minimum number of credits for enrolment.

* Public prices. The public prices for credits and other academic services charged by public universities in Catalonia (including the UOC) are set by the Government of Catalonia. You can consult the prices approved for the 2022-2023 academic year in Decret 128/2022, from 30 June 2022.

** Because of the type of methods it employs, the UOC must include charges for the materials, technology, services, infrastructure and personalized support that are required to provide its learning activities.

Enrolment process

To begin an official programme at the UOC, please follow the steps described below. If you have studied with us in the past and would like to continue, please go to the Procedures section of the Virtual Campus.

Applying for admission

Applying for admission is a free procedure that entails no commitments. You will receive a username and password allowing you to enter the UOC's Virtual Campus, where you will be able to:

1. Talk to a tutor, who will offer expertise in the subject area to guide your choice of courses.

2. Consult the Virtual Campus's Procedures section, for information about recognition of prior studies, the breakdown of enrolment costs, applications for grants, etc.

3. Make an enrolment proposal; your tutor will check your proposal and offer guidance to help you complete your online enrolment.

Admission requirements

Before applying for admission, check that you meet the requirements for the programme you want to study.

Application for admission form

In the admission form you will be asked to provide your personal details and information about your academic background.

Admission documents

You will be told what documents you must provide when you apply for admission. For further details about what will be required, go to the Procedures section of the Virtual Campus.

You will need to get your documents to the UOC within ten days of completing your enrolment.

Virtual Campus

Once you have applied for admission you will get a username and password to log in to the Virtual Campus, which contains all the information and resources you will need.

Tutor

Having joined the Virtual Campus you will have access to a tutor. They will offer constant support, including guidance to help choose courses in line with your interests, the time you have available, and your academic background.

Procedures section

The Virtual Campus's Procedures section lets you find out about and take care of all sorts of academic matters, including enrolment, payments and discounts, grants, and recognition of prior studies.

Once you have chosen the courses you want to study for the semester ahead, you need to make an enrolment proposal. Your tutor will help you with this process, which must be completed in the Procedures section of the Virtual Campus. This is a preparatory step prior to completing your enrolment.

 

Once your tutor has approved your enrolment proposal, you can complete your enrolment. To do so you will need to choose one of the various payment methods offered. If you are eligible for any of the discounts the Catalan government offers students at public universities (as published in its Decret de preus), you will need to submit the corresponding documents, following the instructions provided on the Virtual Campus.

Please note that you must submit your admission documents within ten days of completing your enrolment.

Once you have completed your enrolment there is a fourteen day period within which you may exercise your right to withdraw your enrolment.

How do you enrol?

At the UOC, there are two times of the year when you can enrol; choose whichever suits your needs best. Check the page for the programme you're interested in to see when the enrolment period is and when teaching starts.

Enrolment from May 

onwards for programmes starting in September or October

Enrolment from November 

onwards for programmes starting in February or March

Discounts

To help integrate and provide advice to new students, enrolments undertaken by 22 June will have a 20% early enrolment discount on the cost of "Learning resources" and "Learning support services". For a standard first enrolment for semester this discount may represent up to 8% of the total enrolment fees.

To benefit from any discounts, students must submit the relevant documents before they enrol or, if this is not possible, no later than 15 calendar days after teaching begins.

Andorran students are entitled to the same exemptions and/or rebates as Spanish students.

These discounts cannot be used in conjunction with discounts for UOC Alumni or companies. Take advantage of whichever offers you the best deal.  

Students whose status as a member of a large family is certified in Spain are eligible for the following discounts, according to their category:

  • The special category of Spain's large family status entitles you to full exemption from payment for learning credits and administration of the academic record, prices set by the Government of Catalonia's decree.
  • The general category of Spain's large family status entitles you to a 50% rebate on payment for learning credits and administration of the academic record, prices set by the Government of Catalonia's decree.

Students whose status as a member of a large family is certified in other countries are eligible for the following discounts, according to their category:

  • Special category of the large family status: 15% discount on learning resources and learning support services.
  • General category of the large family status: 7.5% discount on learning resources and learning support services.

Students with a level of disability recognized in Spain as equal to or greater than 33% are entitled to full exemption from payment for learning credits and administration of the academic record, prices set by the Government of Catalonia's decree.

Students who have the same level of disability certified by the competent authority in any other country are entitled to a 15% discount on learning resources and learning support services.

If the disability is certified retroactively, the documents supporting this should be submitted within 15 calendar days of the certification date.

Students (and their spouses and children) who have been certified by the competent authority in Spain as victims of a terrorist act are entitled to full exemption from payment for learning credits and administration of the academic record, prices set by the Government of Catalonia's decree.

Students (and their spouses and children) who have been certified by the competent authority in another country as victims of a terrorist act are entitled to a 15% discount on learning resources and learning support services.

Students (and their dependent children) who have been certified by the competent authority in Spain as victims of gender-based violence are entitled to full exemption from payment for learning credits and administration of the academic record, prices set by the Government of Catalonia's decree.

Students (and their dependent children) who have been certified by the competent authority in another country as victims of gender-based violence are entitled to a 15% discount on learning resources and learning support services.

If you're a bachelor's, university master's or doctoral degree student and a victim of violence against women perpetrated by someone other than your partner, you can benefit from an exemption from paying the fee for academic teaching services (enrolment credits), the fee for managing your academic record and the enrolment fee for the 2023/2024 academic year.

You are only eligible for this exemption if you live or work in Catalonia.

Students who have had credits recognized or transferred from studies in other universities are entitled to an 80% discount on the credit price.

Students who enrol at publicly funded universities having achieved a distinction or special award in their bachillerato studies (matrícula de honor / premio extraordinario en el bachillerato) are entitled to full exemption from payment for learning credits during their first academic year. The discount relating to a distinction or special award from bachillerato studies can only be requested the first time that students enrol for university studies.

Students who belong to UOC Alumni are entitled to a discount on learning resources and learning support services.

  • UOC Alumni: 10% discount

You are eligible for this discount if you have obtained a bachelor's degree, master's degree, postgraduate qualification, llicenciatura, diplomatura or enginyeria from the UOC.

If you are entitled to this discount, you should enter the corresponding code in the Conditions section when you enrol. Find the discount codes on the Alumni website.

If you are eligible for this discount and you also enrol early, the discount for early enrolment will be applied first and then the other discount will be applied to the remaining amount.

The UOC offers discounts to the companies which participate in and support the training of their employees. An agreement must be signed with the University.

Any employee with ties to a company or institution that has a collaboration agreement with the UOC can enjoy benefits and enrolment fee discounts for the University's catalogue of programmes.

These discounts are not compatible with those intended for other groups and UOC Alumni. Take advantage of the most beneficial one for you. 

Students considered to be elite athletes, members of a federation belonging to the Sports Federation Union of Catalonia (UFEC) or with a link to the High Performance Centre (CAR) in Sant Cugat, are entitled to a discount on the enrolment fee.

Grants

Grants from Spain's Ministry of Education

Every summer the Spanish Ministry of Education announces a grant call, one of the most effective ways possible of enabling equal opportunities, which also improves the education system's efficiency by harnessing some of the many talents of young people from low-incomes families.

Irrespective of where UOC students and their families are from, all applications and grants will be managed and regulated by the Catalan University and Research Grant Management Agency (AGAUR). The types of grant available are:

  • Enrolment grant: covers the cost of credits the student is enrolling on for the first time. The amount will reflect the official public prices, as specified in the grant call's conditions.
  • Variable amount: the amount covered will depend on a weighted calculation involving the student's average marks and their family income.

Potential applicants

These grants are for students studying any officially endorsed university degree programme who have not already gained a bachelor's degree, master's degree, llicenciatura, enginyeria or arquitectura degree in one of Spain's officially endorsed programmes. In the case of officially endorsed master's degree or second cycle studies, the grants are available to students who have studied the programmes required to access these levels of study. They are also available to students doing university access courses for over-25s at public universities.

To apply for a grant, you need to meet one of [TB1] the following requirements:

  • Spanish nationality.
  • In the case of students from EU countries other than Spain, the applicant (or the person upon whom they are dependant) must have worked in Spain during the preceding year. This criterion does not apply in the case of the enrolment grant. Students from outside the European Union will need to have obtained permanent residency status.

Conditional exemption from payment for grant applicants

Students who have applied for grants from the Ministry of Education can wait until the result of their grant application is given before any payment is due on enrolment fees.

Students taking this option will enrol as conditional grant holders.

Scope: this status is available for any students enrolling on officially endorsed bachelor's degree, master's degree, or first or second cycle studies.

Students need not apply if they received a Ministry of Education grant in the preceding academic year, regardless of whether they were pursuing university studies or other non-university studies (for example a bachillerato or vocational training).

This status is only available to students on programmes officially endorsed by the Ministry of Education.

Equity grants

The Government of Catalonia requires that public universities offer so-called equity grants, the purpose of which is to administer the principle of fairness, allowing students from families with lower levels of income to pay lesser amounts (a reduction of between 10% and 50% of the credit price for first enrolments).

Potential applicants:

  • Students enrolling on bachelor's degree studies officially endorsed by the Ministry of Education.
  • Students enrolling on first or second cycle studies officially endorsed by the Ministry of Education.

Students pursuing university master's degrees are not eligible.

People who have already completed official university studies (except for students who have completed first cycle studies and now want to complete the second cycle) cannot apply for the equity grant.
However, students with qualifications obtained in private universities or affiliated centres can apply for it.  [TB2] 

General requirements:

  • Spanish nationality.
  • In the case of students from countries other than Spain, the applicant (or the person upon whom they are dependant) must have worked in Spain during the preceding year. Students from outside the European Union will need to provide proof of their residency status.

Financial requirements:

  • Applicants cannot have levels of family income or assets above those specified in the grant call.
  • The level of funding provided by the budget will depend on the allocation from the Catalan government's budget

Free enrolment insurance

By default and at zero cost, the UOC offers an insurance policy to students who enrol on courses with a minimum duration of one semester, and who reside in Spain (students with a Spanish DNI/NIE document with a Spanish address). This means that if after enrolling you find yourself in one of the situations covered by the insurance, the UOC can help you continue with your studies.

Students on bachelor's degrees, master's degrees, specialization programmes, postgraduate courses, open courses and Centre for Modern Languages courses are all covered.

+ Find out about the free insurance to continue studying in the event of unemployment or health problems

Students who have already completed officially endorsed university studies at publicly funded centres must pay a surcharge on the credit price if they begin new studies endorsed by the Spanish Ministry of Education. The credit price including the graduate surcharge is calculated by multiplying the credit price by 1.4. This surcharge does not apply the first time a student studies a university master's degree.

Students who do not pass a course and enrol on it for a second time must pay a surcharge on the credit price. This surcharge is calculated by multiplying the credit price by 1.2.

The surcharge for students who enrol on a course for a third time is calculated by multiplying the credit price by 2.6. As of the fourth enrolment on a course the credit price is multiplied by 3.6.

Students without a European Union nationality, Andorran nationality or permanent residency status in Spain are subject to a 50% surcharge on their enrolment fees (not including optional add-ons).

The UOC gives you the option of splitting the enrolment payment into instalments. This entails an initial card payment of 35% of the total, with the remainder paid in a maximum of five (depending on the enrolment date) instalments either by direct debit (residents in Spain) or by repeat payments on your card (residents of other countries)[TB1] .

This payment option incurs an administration charge of 25 euros and is only valid for enrolments payments of more than 300 euros.

The approximate dates when the instalments are charged , which depend upon your enrolment date, can be seen in the Instalment schedule tables UOC [TB2].

Instalment schedule tables UOC

First Semester
Initial paymentFirst week in SeptemberFirst week in OctoberFirst week in NovemberFirst week in December

35% card payment upon enrolment

Second instalment

Third instalment

Fourth instalment

Fifth instalment

Payment dates are approximate. The number of instalments is determined by the enrollment date: as the enrollment period progresses, the number of instalments decreases.

Second Semester
Initial paymentFirs week in FebruaryFirst week in MarchFirst week in April First week in May

35% card payment upon enrolment

Second instalment

Third instalment

Fourth instalment

Fifth instalment

Payment dates are approximate. The number of instalments is determined by the enrollment date: as the enrollment period progresses, the number of instalments decreases.

Payment using a credit or debit card (from any bank) can be made via a VPOS (virtual point of sale) terminal, which is accessed directly from the Virtual Campus upon enrolment.

Customers of CaixaBank have the option of splitting enrolment payments into instalments (between three and seven instalments, depending on the enrolment details). During the enrolment process, a link will be made with CaixaBank's online banking service to set up a no-cost loan (0% starting commission, 0% assessment commission, 0% amortization cost and 0% interest rate).

This payment option is only available if:

  • you are a customer of CaixaBank and can use its online banking service;
  • you are over eighteen years old, a Spanish or EU national and live in Spain; and
  • the amount to be paid in each instalment is above 30 euros.

The Catalan University and Research Grant Management Agency (AGAUR) offers loans to cover university enrolment costs, to be repaid in monthly instalments.

You can see the current terms and conditions on the AGAUR website.

The UOC gives you the option of splitting the enrolment payment into instalments. This entails an initial card payment of 35% of the total, with the remainder paid in a maximum of five (depending on the enrolment date) instalments either by direct debit (students with a bank account in a SEPA country) or by repeat payments on your card (students without a bank account in a SEPA country).

This payment option incurs an administration charge of 25 euros and is only valid for enrolments payments of more than 300 euros.

The approximate dates when the instalments are charged which depend upon your enrolment date can be seen in the instalment schedule tables.

First Semester
Initial paymentFirst week in SeptemberFirst week in OctoberFirst week in NovemberFirst week in December

35% card payment upon enrolment

Second instalment

Third instalment

Fourth instalment

Fifth instalment

Payment dates are approximate. The number of instalments is determined by the enrollment date: as the enrollment period progresses, the number of instalments decreases.

Second semester
Initial paymentFirs week in FebruaryFirst week in MarchFirst week in April First week in May

35% card payment upon enrolment

Second instalment

Third instalment

Fourth instalment

Fifth instalment

Payment using a credit or debit card (from any bank) can be made via a VPOS (virtual point of sale) terminal, which is accessed directly from the Virtual Campus upon enrolment.

Students who are residents of countries other than Spain can pay their enrolment fees in full by bank transfer. These transfers should be made to:

Bank: CaixaBank

Address: Av. Diagonal 647, 08028 Barcelona, Spain

Swift: CAIX ES BB

IBAN: ES02-2100-3648-98-2200022920

Once payment has been made, proof of payment must be sent.

