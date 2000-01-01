The UOC's position on artificial intelligence

Since its founding, the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) has relied on technology to fulfil its mission as a leader in lifelong learning.

Education is a truly human process, focused on personal and collective development to contribute to the progress of society. The integration of technology in teaching and learning processes facilitates this process, and lets us push its boundaries further. However, as a university we must have a critical perspective on technology and evaluate its consequences for culture, the economy, health and society's well-being.

The UOC understands the value and potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in education, but it also understands the risks involved if it is not used ethically, critically and responsibly. We are committed to generative AI that adds value to teaching and learning processes, and that is traceable, auditable, inclusive and with control systems, thereby ensuring universal access and the absence of biases, in order to contribute to a fairer, more equitable and more critical society.