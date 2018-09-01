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The University
University history and trajectory
Institutional events
Inaugural Lectures
Opening of the 2018-2019 academic year
Inaugural lecture 2018-2019
The Image as a Form of Knowledge
Cristina de Middel
, documentary photographer and artist
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Compendium of the ceremony
About the inaugural lecture
September 2018
01/09/2018
Previous inaugural lectures
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