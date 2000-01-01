Institutional events
One of the UOC's missions is to promote creativity, innovation, cooperation and exchanges within its community and its surrounding area, forging ties with other universities, local businesses and its social fabric. Examples of this commitment can be found in the university's graduation ceremonies, honorary doctorate investitures and inaugural lectures, which are delivered in hybrid format, online and in person.
Graduation ceremonies
Look back on the UOC graduation ceremonies for every academic year since 2007.
Honorary doctorates
An honorary doctorate is the highest academic distinction that the UOC confers honorifically.
Inaugural lectures
Each UOC inaugural lecture offers an exploration and insights into one of the university's areas of knowledge and expertise as well as its relationships with information and communication technologies.