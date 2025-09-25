I'd like to personally congratulate you for completing your programme of study. I offer these congratulations also on behalf of all the teaching staff who have guided you on this journey and the UOC's executive team and administrative staff. Your milestone achievement gives meaning to our work, and we'd like to share in this moment of joy with you.

You placed your trust in us as you looked to progress in terms of both your personal and professional life, and now that you have successfully dealt with all the challenges we set you, I can proudly say that you have the knowledge and skills needed to transform your future and the world around you. You've proven yourself capable of meeting your goals and moving forward in a complex and constantly changing world.

Thank you for this trust and for having built upon it to show how, with dedication and effort, it is possible to progress while combining learning with the rest of your commitments. It's been a privilege to accompany you on this journey!