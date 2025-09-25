Graduation ceremonies
A moment of collective celebration and shared acknowledgment
If you completed your studies between 25 September 2025 and 24 September 2026, come and celebrate your graduation at one of our ceremonies. You can choose between Barcelona and Madrid, and each ceremony offers the possibility of taking part virtually.
Which graduation ceremony do I sign up for?
Madrid | Gran Teatro Príncipe Pío
Graduates of academic year 2025/2026 from:
- the Faculty of Economics and Business
- the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications
- the Faculty of Health Sciences
- the Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences
Madrid | Gran Teatro Príncipe Pío
Graduates of academic year 2025/2026 from:
- the Faculty of Arts and Humanities
- the Faculty of Law and Political Science
- the Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences
- the Faculty of Education
Barcelona | La Farga de L'Hospitalet
Graduates of academic year 2025/2026 from:
- the Faculty of Economics and Business
- the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications
- the Faculty of Health Sciences
- the Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences
Barcelona | La Farga de L'Hospitalet
Graduates of academic year 2025/2026 from:
- the Doctoral School
- the Faculty of Arts and Humanities
- the Faculty of Law and Political Science
- the Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences
- the Faculty of Education
A few words from the UOC President
I'd like to personally congratulate you for completing your programme of study. I offer these congratulations also on behalf of all the teaching staff who have guided you on this journey and the UOC's executive team and administrative staff. Your milestone achievement gives meaning to our work, and we'd like to share in this moment of joy with you.
You placed your trust in us as you looked to progress in terms of both your personal and professional life, and now that you have successfully dealt with all the challenges we set you, I can proudly say that you have the knowledge and skills needed to transform your future and the world around you. You've proven yourself capable of meeting your goals and moving forward in a complex and constantly changing world.
Thank you for this trust and for having built upon it to show how, with dedication and effort, it is possible to progress while combining learning with the rest of your commitments. It's been a privilege to accompany you on this journey!
We look forward to celebrating it together at the graduation ceremonies that we plan to hold in Madrid and Barcelona, on 12 November and 12 December, respectively. We want to pay tribute to your hard work and share the success of your graduation together with the UOC staff who have supported you over these years. We'll send you a message with more details and the registration link nearer the time.
Before signing off, I want to let you know that your connection with the UOC doesn't end here: you're now a member of UOC Alumni, a network of people who, besides having in common their education at our university, collaborate to strengthen and enhance the professional and human development of the whole community.
Congratulations on your achievement!
Àngels Fitó, UOC President
"Your milestone achievement gives meaning to our work, and we'd like to share in this moment of joy with you."
Àngels Fitó, UOC President
Want to know more?
WhatsApp channel - Barcelona
Join our WhatsApp channel for the events in Barcelona to stay up to date with all the details, receive practical information, and fully enjoy your #graduacióUOC.
WhatsApp channel - Madrid
Join the WhatsApp channel for the events in Madrid to stay up to date with all the details, receive practical information, and fully enjoy your #graduacióUOC.